The Pikes Peak Marathon was a win for parents with an assist to their partners Sunday.
After Seth DeMoor won the men’s marathon for a second straight year in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 33 seconds, the Englewood resident scooped up his four sons and kissed his wife, Brigid.
“She does the hard work,” DeMoor said. “I just get out and have fun in the mountains. Shout out to Brigid. Love you.”
Stevie Kremer, a Colorado College graduate who’s a middle school counselor in Crested Butte, capped a triumphant return to Pikes Peak nearly an hour later, winning the women’s race in 4:34:47. After finishing, her young son got a big hug and her partner a shoutout.
“I have an awesome partner who lets me wake up early in the morning and I go for a run,” Kremer said. “He watches my kid, and I have a treadmill in my house. It works, and I love my kid, so I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
After a 2:06:44 ascent, DeMoor, 36, held off a top 10 made up of eight 20-somethings on the way down. The father of four’s strong start was too much for Adam Peterman, a 26-year-old from Montana who finished second in 3:45:13.
“I saw him in the beginning and made a move to catch up to him — this is like the first 400 meters — and then I could just tell,” Peterman said. “I was like ‘He’s on a suicide mission. I’m not going with him.’ I saw him maybe for like a mile and a half.”
Allie McLaughlin, the winner of Saturday’s Ascent, capped a successful weekend on her hometown mountain with a second-place finish in 4:38:06, less than four minutes behind a runner she’s looked up to since she got into trail running.
“I didn’t know she would be here, so when I saw her at the start, it was really special,” McLaughlin said. “Of course, I’m like ‘Uh oh, she’s really good,’ but there’s some people that you’re just friends (with) and fans of. It was really an honor to be second to her and have someone to follow.”
DeMoor’s time was just two seconds slower than his winning time a year ago. He probably could’ve run an identical time but weaved to give high fives around the finish line instead of a straight shot down the chute.
“That is hilarious,” DeMoor said. “I didn’t even know. I wasn’t even looking.”
The difference from Kremer’s time from her 2013 marathon win in 4:17:10 to Sunday’s time was a bit larger, but she didn’t use motherhood as an excuse. She said she didn’t think she got the proper mileage in preparation for the race but still walked away the winner.
“I had a baby three years ago — that’s no excuse — and, you know, I’ve had a lot of things go on in my life,” Kremer said. “I love this race. I love the atmosphere, and so I was like ‘You know what, let’s just sign up for it.’ That was probably not the smartest idea.”
Both winners took tumbles on the way down. DeMoor reunited with his family with both of his knees bandaged. Kremer had a hand wound and scraped up forearms, the result of four falls, she said. McLaughlin avoided such an injury after putting on some knee pads she stashed at the summit, a move inspired by a fall in last year’s race and ensuing infection that sidelined her for a couple of weeks. She might have had a faster descent without the extra cushioning but didn’t regret the decision.
“Not a single one,” McLaughlin said. “I stumbled a little. I caught a toe twice, but I caught myself.”
DeMoor plans to run in the New York City Marathon in November, while Kremer is still plotting her next move after her first race on Pikes Peak since she started a family.
“This was like a goal. I really wanted to do well in this,” Kremer said. “I mean, I really wanted to race it and get back into it.”