Air Force wrapped up a Thanksgiving weekend trip by identifying what was missing from its offensive menu.
“We’ve got actually find what our bread and butter is going to be and have our guys know what our bread and butter’s going to be on offense,” coach Joe Scott after the Falcons fell 63-45 to Seattle in a bubble event in Las Vegas on Sunday. “That’s what games like this show you.”
The Falcons (1-1) were outscored 17-3 in the first 7 minutes of the game before closing the gap to 27-25 at halftime.
Seattle (2-0) then outscored Air Force 20-2 in the first 9 minutes of the second half.
“You look at the first five minutes of each half, that’s the game,” Scott said in a postgame interview with 740 AM KVOR’s Jim Arthur. “From a learning experience, that’s what we’ve got to take away from it.”
Scott, coaching his second game in his return to the program after 16 years away, noted that the full offense has been installed, but the team hasn’t necessarily culled it down to find what it can operate most effectively. That was most apparent during those long cold snaps when there wasn’t a go-to option to provide an easy bucket to get things going.
Chalk some of that up to the 79 combined minutes logged in a 66-61 victory over CSUN fewer than 24 hours earlier by Chris Joyce and A.J. Walker, the team’s most established scorers. They combined for 36 points in the win Saturday, then went a combined 2-for-7 shooting for nine points Sunday as they logged another 71 minutes.
The rest, Scott hopes to address as Air Force’s roles continue to settle.
Freshman Glen McClintock made a case for a larger role. McClintock’s first collegiate score — a 3-pointer — came 8 minutes, 12 seconds into the game. He went on to lead Air Force with 11 points, making 4 of 8 shots, including 3 of 5 3s.
“I thought it was a good experience,” McClintock told Arthur. “I thought we played really hard; played as a team.”
Sophomore Nikc Jackson scored nine points with a team-high six rebounds but picked up a technical foul in the second half for words after a blocked shot.
Seattle, which went 7-7 in the Western Athletic Conference last year, had five scorers in double figures.