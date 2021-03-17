The second-leading scorer in its basketball history, a prolific tackler who spearheaded the most iconic play in school history and an NCAA champion tennis player are among the newest Air Force Athletics Hall of Fame class that was announced Wednesday.
The Hall of Fame class, the eighth since the program began honoring its athletics history with the bestowment, will be honored Sept. 24.
The class also included the 2004 Mountain West-winning men's basketball team and athletic director Randy Spettman, a 1976 graduate, who ran the department from 1996-2003 before heading athletics at Utah State and Florida State.
The four past athletes recognized represent five sports.
Otis Jones (Class of 1995) was a three-time all-conference selection and his 2,003 points rank behind only Raymond Dudley (2,178) in school history.
Terry Maki (1987) shattered a school record with 30 tackles in a game against Notre Dame in 1985. The Fighting Irish were attempted a go-ahead field goal in that game when Maki blocked it and the Falcons returned it for a touchdown. Maki also wrestled, winning a conference championship and twice qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
Laura Simmons-Bergstrom (1994) captured the 1991 NCAA tennis singles championship, was the team’s only four-time MVP and was named Colorado Sportswoman of the Year.
Robin Orth (1996) was an eight-time All-American as a member of the rifle team, was an NCAA runner-up and spent 11 years as a member of the international air rifle team.