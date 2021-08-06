Listed by percentage of career games played with Denver and with year of Hall of Fame election, position and seasons with the Broncos.
Pat Bowlen (2019)
Owner, 1984-2019
The Broncos played in seven Super Bowls during Bowlen’s time as owner, matching the number of losing seasons they had in that span. He was also an active representative for the league in committees concerning television, labor, stadium development and international play.
Terrell Davis (2017)
RB, 1995-2001 (100%)
A first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons – including his MVP season in 1998 in which he ran for 2,008 yards and led the Broncos to their second straight Super Bowl title – Davis saw his career cut short by a knee injury but finished as Denver’s all-time leading rusher (7,607 yards) and was enshrined in Canton 16 years after his final game.
John Elway (2004)
QB, 1983-1998 (100%)
The face of the franchise, nearly four decades running. Elway led the team to five Super Bowl appearances (including victories in his final two seasons) as its quarterback, and then to two more as the leader of the front office (with one more victory).
Floyd Little (2010)
RB, 1967-1975 (100%)
The NFL’s leading rusher (1,133) in 1971 was a five-time Pro Bowl pick for Denver after being selected in the first round in the 1967 draft out of Syracuse. His Broncos’ record of 6,323 career rushing yards stood for more than two decades before Terrell Davis moved past him. Little, who died on Jan. 1 at age 78, remains second in franchise history in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Steve Atwater (2020)
FS, 1989-1998 (92.8%)
The hard-hitting first-round pick from Arkansas was a eight-time Pro Bowl selection for the Broncos and won a pair of Super Bowl titles. He played his final season with the New York Jets.
Shannon Sharpe (2011)
TE, 1990-1999 and 2002-2003 (84.3%)
A Broncos tight end for 12 of his 14 NFL seasons (he also played two years for Baltimore), Sharpe retired as the all-time leader in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and receiving touchdowns (62) for a tight end – though Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten have since passed him in all three categories.
Champ Bailey (2019)
CB, 2004-2013 (62.8%)
Acquired in a trade of in-their-prime stars when Denver sent running back Clinton Portis to Washington following the 2003 season, Bailey made eight of his 12 Pro Bowls with the Broncos. His 10 interceptions in 2006 led the NFL.
Gary Zimmerman (2008)
OT, 1993-1997 (41.3%)
The left tackle earned three Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nod after coming to Denver in a trade at age 32 after seven standout seasons with the Vikings. Zimmerman was famously silent when it came to talking with media, an approach that spread throughout the Broncos offensive line.
John Lynch (2021)
FS, 2004-2007 (26.8%)
A free agent pickup after Tampa Bay released him in a salary move (despite his offer to take a pay cut), Lynch put together four strong seasons with Denver to close his career. He was a Pro Bowl pick in all four years with the Broncos. His post-playing career has included a stint as an announcer and now as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.
Willie Brown (1984)
CB, 1963-1966 (24.5%)
Brown played the first four of his 16 years in the NFL with Denver. He intercepted nine passes in 1964, earning the first of five All Pro selections. He was a two-time Pro Bowl pick with Denver before a run of seven consecutive Pro Bowls with the Raiders from 1967-1973.
Peyton Manning (2021)
QB, 2012-2015 (21.8%)
Archie’s son and Eli’s older brother was firmly established as one of the all-time greats before arriving in Denver, but he elevated his stature even further by guiding the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances (including a victory in his final game) and by setting NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns in 2013.
Brian Dawkins (2018)
DB, 2009-2011 (18.3%)
A four-time All Pro with Philadelphia, Dawkins still had plenty left in the tank when he came to Denver after three years with the Eagles. He made a career-high 116 tackles in his first season with the Broncos and made a pair of Pro Bowl teams in his three seasons in Colorado.
Tony Dorsett (1994)
RB, 1988 (9.2%)
Dorsett ran for 12,036 yards in 11 seasons with Dallas before coming to Denver for his final season. With the Broncos he ran for 703 yards and five touchdowns. It was with the Cowboys that Dorsett was involved in one of the most famous plays in NFL history, running for a 99-yard touchdown despite his team having just 10 men on the field.
Ty Law (2019)
CB, 2009 (3.4%)
Forget about this one? Law saw action in just seven games as a 35-year-old cornerback in 2009, though he did pick off a pass against Kansas City in what turned out to be his final game in the NFL. Most of Law’s Hall of Fame credentials were earned with New England, where he was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in his 10 seasons.