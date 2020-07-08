Garry Berry Stadium again filled with current, former and aspiring pro football players on Wednesday.
Pro Football Camp, where players aged 7-14 are taught by former and current NFL players, opened for its 15th year. This go-around features Houston Texans rookie quarterback Nick Tiano, former Cleveland Browns, CSU-Pueblo and Widefield wide receiver Paul Browning, former Carolina Panthers center Brian Folkerts and others as instructors.
The organization announced in late May that the camp would go on even as similar events around the country looked to 2021 due to the coronavirus. It was moved up in July to accommodate the pros’ shifting offseason schedule.
Folkerts called the camp “a small step toward normalcy” for all involved.
“You want to enrich people’s lives and make an impact,” Folkerts said. “I don’t think COVID is an excuse to quit living your life.
“Even if it’s just a couple of hours for three days, we’re able to get out there and have fun again. I think it’ll be a quick little reminder of what’s to come when this is all done.”
Big differences, founder Teddi Domann said, include the schedule change and the hesitation in bringing in pro athletes from around the country. This year area options were explored.
The pros aren’t just there for an autograph session or photo op. They’re out there running drills.
“Just pouring into these kids,” Domann said. “That takes a special kind of a person.”
The situation remained fluid, with Domann waiting to hear back from three Denver Broncos on Tuesday. But the camp pushed forward.
“We believe we really made lemonade out of our lemons,” Domann said.
The number of participants was expected to be lower than the average from years past. Campers and coaches weren’t required to wear masks, but volunteers were. Groups stayed small, which isn’t anything new for the camp, which touts a 16:1 coach-to-player ratio.
A daily symptom sheet is a “Golden Ticket” to get in, Domann said. Campers are set to remain in their groups the entire three days.
“We’ll do everything we can, but it’s never going to be a perfect environment. There’s always inevitably some risk,” Domann said, adding they’d follow guidelines set in place by the Colorado Department of Public Health, El Paso County and District 11.
Cris Barnhart is returning for a third season with some of his Dublin Grizzlies. Barnhart said he was “very much a proponent of making sure the camp happened.” He wasn’t sure how many of the Grizzles would be interested, but 18 signed up.
He’s coached some of the group since they were in the third grade, and as their spring season was canceled and they’re on to the next level, the camp is the last hurrah.
“Their lives have been completely turned upside down,” Barnhart said. “I really wanted them to have something they look forward to.
“I see the value not only for the football skills, but for just the boys’ enthusiasm.”