GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Colorado Academy 8, Liberty 0

Regis Jesuit 7, Cheyenne Mountain 1

BOYS’ SOCCER

Doherty 2, Vista Ridge 1

At Doherty: Vista Ridge scored its goals in the first half and then stopped Doherty’s second-half comeback attempt to improve to 8-3-1 (4-2-1). Vista Ridge fell to 1-8-1 (0-6-1)

The Classical Academy 10, Falcon 0

At Falcon: The Classical Academy improved its perfect record to 10-0 (2-0) with a 10-0 shutout over 1-7 (0-1) Falcon.

Sierra 6, Sand Creek 0

Manitou Springs 1, St. Mary’s 0

Vanguard 10, Dolores Huerta 1

Coronado 2, Mesa Ridge 1

SOFTBALL

Woodland Park 16, Widefield 12

At Woodland Park: Woodland Park jumped out to a seven-run lead over Widefield after the first inning on the way to a 16-12 victory. Shalee Schoendaller had three RBIs, while teammates Kendra Fish, Rylee Schoendaller and Jubilee Cantrell each batted in two runs.

For Widefield, Bell Narkiewicz had a team-leading three RBIs.

Elizabeth 11, The Classical Academy 1

Mesa Ridge 16, Harrison, 0

At Harrison: Lucia Quintana and Cheyenne Walker combined for a shutout win over Harrison on Tuesday. Matti Holland, Kylie Hernandez, Haylie Jenkins and Meme Jones each finished the game with two RBIs.

Falcon 12, Sierra 0

Fountain-Fort Carson 19, Pine Creek 9

At Pine Creek: Alexis Alvarado was 4-4 at the plate, driving in four runs as Fountain-Fort Carson defeated Pine Creek 19-9. Jenisah Mora went 4-5 with four RBIs, and Hailey Calhoun was also 4-4 with four RBIs.

Canon City 14, Palmer 3

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Palmer 3, Harrison 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19)

Manitou Springs 3 Banning Lewis Academy 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-19)

Vista Ridge 3, Air Academy 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-22)

The Classical Academy 3, Falcon 2

Coronado 3, Widefield 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17)

Rampart 3, Discovery Canyon 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22)

At Rampart: Izzy Starck recorded 14 kills as Rampart topped Discovery Canyon in straight sets.

Elizabeth 3, Mitchell 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-10)

Palmer Ridge 3, Liberty 1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19)

Woodland Park 3, Cañon City 1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)

Eden Laase, The Gazzete

