Crews work to install a sculpture that will greet fans as they enter the 8,000-seat outdoor stadium that is under construction southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets in downtown Colorado Springs on Feb. 11, 2021. The multi-use downtown stadium will be home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The stadium plans to be open in April and the sculpture will be revealed to the public at that time. The new venue will keep the name of the Switchbacks' current stadium, Weidner Field. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)