Soccer is not the only sport that will be played at 8,000-seat Weidner Field this summer.
The Premier Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that the new downtown stadium will be the host site for a five-game weekend series July 30 to Aug. 1.
“PLL will bring a great atmosphere and amazing experience to all lacrosse fans and sports fans in Colorado,” said Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Vice President James Ragain.
The 2021 PLL season has 11 tour stops from June to September.
PLL is a men’s pro lacrosse league based in North America. It is comprised of eight teams rostered with many of the world's best players.
The PLL was named Sports Breakthrough of the Year in 2020 by the Sports Business Journal. It is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Universal with action being shown through a combination of NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock TV. For more information about the season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.
Weidner Field is the new home of the Switchbacks. The team will christen the stadium with a exhibition against Orange County SC on April 24. The Switchbacks’ regular-season home opener is May 21 against New Mexico United.
Weidner Field will also host concerts and other events. The NCAA Division II men’s and women’s soccer tournament is scheduled to take place Dec. 9-11.