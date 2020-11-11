Mountain West men’s basketball predictions came out Wednesday and were greeted with all the seriousness of a dart thrown blindfolded at moving target.
San Diego State was picked to repeat as league champions, easily outdistancing transfer-loaded Boise State, which had the preseason player of the year Derrick Alston Jr.
“He can have that one, that’s fine,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said, referring to his San Diego State counterpart Brian Dutcher. “The way they were last year, some of that respect has to carry over.”
Air Force was picked 10th in the 11-team conference and had no players receive individual preseason accolades.
But as the league conducted the first of its two-day virtual media days, little of the talk was about the predictions and instead focused the unpredictable months ahead.
Air Force and Wyoming have new coaches. Fresno State has newcomers in 10 of its 14 roster spots, and most teams are in similar situations. Those teams breaking in new pieces have had a limited offseason to do it, and New Mexico isn’t even allowed to practice yet because of local ordinances surrounding the coronavirus. The reworked scheduling format, which consists of two-game series at the same location, might cancel out at least some of the advantage of teams with difficult arenas (an advantage already diminished by few or no fans in attendance) and unique schemes, like the Falcons. And on top of that, the schedule hasn’t been finalized. Tough to predict an order of finish when there’s no chance to evaluate a path each team will take to the finish line.
“I think you’ve got to be ready for some slugfests,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said, comparing the two-game series to miniature NBA playoff series. “Who’s tougher? Who’s grittier? Who’s going to hang in there for 40 minutes because of that familiarity?”
And, of course, there’s the COVID-19 factor that could lead to cancellations and force teams into abrupt stops and starts.
“I think it’s inevitable, right?” Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. “It’s going to happen. I think what you do is you just be honest. I think our guys have a pretty good feel of what’s going on. Our guys have done a great job of taking this seriously and understanding what we have to do to give ourselves the best opportunity to play. But even when you do all that, obviously this COVID-19 thing can strike any moment.”
That has already impacted the Falcons, who indicated they are able to do some on-court work during a an academy-wide “pause” for athletic teams, but it is definitely not business as usual.
“It’s crazy, just with the situation we’re in now,” said Air Force junior guard A.J. Walker, who said there have been times pushups and situps in his dorm room have had to substitute for normal workouts because of restrictions. “Just COVID, and the community up here on the hill. We’re just trying to stay ready so we don’t have to get ready. That’s his big thing, is just always stay prepared.”
Mountain West predicted order of finish
(First-place votes) points
1. San Diego State (14) 211
2. Boise State (4) 188
3. Utah State (2) 177
4. UNLV 160
5. Colorado State 141
6. Nevada 114
7. New Mexico 106
8. Fresno State 93
9. Wyoming 59
10. Air Force 39
11. San José State 32
Preseason awards
All-Mountain West team
G Derrick Alston, Jr., sr., Boise State
G Isaiah Stevens, so., Colorado State
F Matt Mitchell, sr., San Diego State
G Bryce Hamilton, jr., UNLV
C Neemias Queta, jr., Utah State
Player of the Year: Derrick Alston, Jr., sr., G, Boise State
Newcomer of the Year: David Jenkins, Jr., jr., G, UNLV
Freshman of the Year: Nick Blake, G, UNLV