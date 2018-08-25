What about 2018 for service-academy football?
Athlon Sports and the Orlando Sentinel recently predicted the fates of all 130 college football teams, including the service-academy teams.
Athlon placed Air Force at No. 101, with Army No. 57 and Navy No. 47. The Orlando Sentinel places Air Force at No. 78, Navy at No. 77 and Army at No. 55.
Army returns 11 starters from a 10-3 team. The Black Knights must replace quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who rushed for 1,746 yards last season. Army has traveled to two straight bowl games under the direction of coach Jeff Monken.
Air Force returns 11 starters from a disappointing team that finished 5-7 and missed a bowl trip. After Air Force stumbled to a losing season in 2013, the Falcons and coach Troy Calhoun rebounded with a 10-3 season. Calhoun has compiled winning records in eight of his 11 seasons at Air Force.
Navy returns 11 starters from a strange 2017 season. The Midshipmen started 5-0, including a comeback 48-45 win over Air Force, but stumbled to a 7-6 finish. It was Navy’s worst finish since 2011.