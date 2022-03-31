With just over a week to go until Opening Day, the Rockies lineup is starting to take shape.
Recent additions of Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies, and Randal Grichuk, who was traded for Raimel Tapia, give the Rockies a boost in power. The Rockies have decided to not have a go-to designated hitter, and instead will rotate depending on pitching matchups and who needs a day off.
Here's how the Rockies are predicted to line up on April 8 against Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler:
1. RF: Charlie Blackmon. Rockies are going back to what works, sending Blackmon back to his old leadoff spot, a spot he held from 2014-2018. Blackmon is also a candidate for designated hitter, but has said that he doesn't want to be "half a player." He'll still see time as the DH.
2. 2B: Brendan Rodgers. After a breakout 2021, Rodgers has more than earned his spot as a daily starter. Some back tightness kept him out of a few games during spring training, but the expectation is that he'll be good to go come April 8.
3. LF: Kris Bryant. He's here because of his bat, and the new guy will find himself in the middle of the order. A natural third baseman, Bryant will shift to left so Ryan McMahon can keep his corner.
First at-bat in a #Rockies uniform, first hit for Kris Bryant pic.twitter.com/7Jh7xhEcoP— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) March 22, 2022
4. 1B: C.J. Cron. Rockies took a chance on Cron in 2021, who was coming off a year of injuries. That investment paid off, and they watched him soar in the second half of the season.
5. 3B: Ryan McMahon. McMahon plays gold-glove caliber defense at third, but needs to find a way to stay consistent at the plate. He started off hot last year, but teetered off as the year went on.
6. CF: Randal Grichuk. Rockies wanted more power, so they traded a centerfielder for a centerfielder. He hit 22 home runs in 2021. That number will surely jump up now that he's playing half his games at Coors Field.
7. C: Elias Díaz. After a poor start, Díaz hit a surprise 18 home runs last year.
8. DH: Connor Joe. Joe emerged at the end of 2021, but doesn't have an obvious field position. He'll see time at first and left field, possibly even right. Rockies will find any way to get him into the lineup.
9. SS: José Iglesias. His defense is his main attraction. He hit .271 with the Angels and the Red Sox last year, providing a boost for the latter in their playoff push.
SP: Germán Márquez: He doesn't have to hit anymore, but he has his bat ready just in case.