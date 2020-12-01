A positive test COVID-19 test within the Air Force women’s basketball program led to the cancellation of Tuesday night’s game against Nebraska-Omaha.
There is no plan to reschedule the game, which will be counted as a no-contest. It was scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. at Clune Arena.
In a press release, the Falcons noted that the status of this weekend’s Mountain West opening series against Nevada is up in the air as testing and contact tracing continues. Air Force is scheduled to host Nevada at 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Falcons (0-2) began the season last week with losses to Denver and Colorado.
COVID-19 complications interrupted coach Chris Gobrecht's program in the preseason, as practice was shut down for more than a week.