What was supposed to be a tactical contingency turned into full-blown position change for Bo Richter.
In practice 12 of 15 this past spring, as Air Force was considering possible personnel combinations for the 2022 season, Richter was brought up to the line of scrimmage as an outside linebacker.
It was supposed to be a package only for the service academy games. Richter would line up opposite Vince Sanford at outside linebacker and Camby Goff would go from outside linebacker to safety. The shuffling would allow the team to play bigger, building a stout wall of defenders against the run.
In that brief glimpse, the Falcons saw something they hadn’t previously identified in Richter.
“He’s got a little edge rush capability,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
Richter still wasn’t officially moved to the edge rusher meeting room until the second week of camp in August, but that spring cameo launched it into motion. In retrospect it makes sense. The Falcons are deep at middle linebacker, with Alec Mock and TD Blackmon starting each game. But up front, where Jordan Jackson’s departure to the NFL left a massive hole, any additional help was welcomed. And besides that, no coach is going to turn down a potential pass rusher.
Richter wasn’t going to turn this down either. He’s a guy who has long known how to consider his options.
In high school he was recruited mostly by Ivy and Patriot league schools. Northwestern, as he understood it, had him one off the scholarship board and issued him a preferred walk-on spot. Then Air Force came into the picture.
“My biggest thing as I was looking at schools was how can I balance the best football and the best academic opportunities I had,” said the junior from Naperville, Ill., who is majoring in business management. “Once I got this offer I pulled the trigger within a week. It was a pretty easy decision. It’s a world-class education playing world-class football. I don’t regret it.”
Richter was among the players to leave the academy on turnback during the fall of 2020. He returned last year, still a sophomore, and started the final two games after injuries thinned out the linebacker position. He closed strong, with an interception against Nevada, four tackles and a sack against UNLV and three tackles, including a .5 tackle-for-loss in a bowl victory over Louisville.
This season, primarily as an outside linebacker and defensive end, Richter ranks eighth on the team with 14 tackles and trails only Mock (four) with 3.5 tackles for loss.
The defense as a whole ranks 14th nationally in yards allowed (278.8 per game) and points allowed (14.8).
Calhoun’s concern now is not overdoing it with Richter, and allowing him each week to focus on only one position.
“We’ve got him stretched a little bit,” Calhoun said. “He’s behind the plate. He’s playing shortstop. He’s a relief pitcher. He’s down on the low-block working on Kareem’s sky hook yet still shooting 3s out there.
“It’s one of those in a given week that we try to keep him at one spot as best we can rather than have him trying to learn three different spots.”
Without a few tweaks, Richter may well have spent this season as the third inside linebacker, grabbing the rare snap when Blackmon or Mock were out of the game. Air Force is happy it doesn’t have to live in that hypothetical world.
“Would you have found ways in certain weeks to take advantage of that pass-rush capabilities or would you say no, he’s an inside linebacker?” Calhoun mused. “I think you would. I hope we would.”