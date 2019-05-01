DENVER - Home-court advantage is headed home with Portland.
The Trail Blazers won Game 2 on Wednesday at Pepsi Center, 97-90, and the second-seeded Nuggets will have to find a way to win on the road for a second straight playoff series.
The Nuggets took an early lead but Portland recovered and controlled the final three-and-a-half quarters.
Portland led 28-23 after one and stretched the advantage to 15 at the half behind a 22-12 edge in the second quarter.
The Nuggets cut the deficit to single digits on multiple occasions in the third quarter but entered the fourth in a 78-64 hole.
The Nuggets again cut it to single digits on multiple occasions in the fourth but got no closer than five. Nikola Jokic had a 3-pointer that would’ve made it a two-point contest in the final minute but missed.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 15. Paul Millsap also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Nuggets shot 34 of 98 from the field, good for 35.1%, including a 6-of-29 effort from 3-point range.
CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points. Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood added 15 apiece, while Damian Lillard scored 14.
Torrey Craig, a recent addition to the Nuggets’ starting five, left early in the second quarter with what the team called a nasal contusion but returned in the second half and played with a mask.
Portland lost starter Maurice Harkless in the second quarter, but he did not return.
Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Portland.