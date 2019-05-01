Nuggets Trailblazers
Nuggets Malik Beasley (right) and Trailblazers Evan Turner fight for possession of the ball during the second quarter of the second game of the Western Conference semifinals at the Pepsi Center on Monday, April 29, 2019.

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE
DENVER - Home-court advantage is headed home with Portland.

The Trail Blazers won Game 2 on Wednesday at Pepsi Center, 97-90, and the second-seeded Nuggets will have to find a way to win on the road for a second straight playoff series.

The Nuggets took an early lead but Portland recovered and controlled the final three-and-a-half quarters.

Portland led 28-23 after one and stretched the advantage to 15 at the half behind a 22-12 edge in the second quarter.

The Nuggets cut the deficit to single digits on multiple occasions in the third quarter but entered the fourth in a 78-64 hole.

The Nuggets again cut it to single digits on multiple occasions in the fourth but got no closer than five. Nikola Jokic had a 3-pointer that would’ve made it a two-point contest in the final minute but missed.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 15. Paul Millsap also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets shot 34 of 98 from the field, good for 35.1%, including a 6-of-29 effort from 3-point range.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points. Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood added 15 apiece, while Damian Lillard scored 14.

Torrey Craig, a recent addition to the Nuggets’ starting five, left early in the second quarter with what the team called a nasal contusion but returned in the second half and played with a mask.

Portland lost starter Maurice Harkless in the second quarter, but he did not return.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Portland.

