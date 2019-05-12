DENVER - Portland erased another early Nuggets lead and prevailed in a decisive Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference finals on Sunday at the Pepsi Center.
The Nuggets led by 12 after the first quarter and nine at the half but failed to get stops down the stretch. Evan Turner hit a pair of free throws, two of his 14 points off the bench, to give the Blazers a four-point lead with eight seconds left to secure a 100-96 win.
CJ McCollum scored a game-high 37 points, including a crucial jumper over Torrey Craig in the final minute.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points and 13 rebounds. The center hit his team's only two 3-pointers. The rest of the team went a combined 0 for 13 from 3-point range.
Portland advances to play the top-seeded Golden State Warriors for a spot in the NBA Finals.