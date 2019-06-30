Six drivers, one car.
The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohoma was the only division at The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday that every racer drove the exact same model of car. All six drivers were behind the wheel of a 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.
While the division helps showcase who the best driver in the class is, it also makes time on the mountain easier.
"You can come here for the first time ever and not worry about the car," said Phil Bloom, who finished second in the division. "All these other guys are worried about setup, is the car going to run, is it tuned correctly, what tire am I going to use, are the temperatures correct. We just show up and Porsche takes care of everything."
Travis Pastrana was the fastest of the group, finishing with a 11:24.287 time. Right behind him was Bloom at 11:28.190, Marc Bunting at 11:33.142, Gustav Lundh at 11:41.564 and Blake Williams only raced the first half of the mountain due to weather. George Hess III opted out of driving in the rain.
Pastrana was the favorite to win the division, after having the best qualifying time through the week. He's also one of the most well-known racers in the entire field, thanks to his history at the X-Games, NASCAR and his success at the Hill Climb.
"For me, this is America's Mountain. It has so much meaning and nostalgia," Pastrana said. "This is a race I watched with my dad when I was 5. There's something that's really cool about just making it to the top of the mountain."
Bloom, on the other hand, experienced his first Hill Climb Sunday.
Known for his road-racing, Bloom knew he had to partake in the 97th running of the Hill Climb after seeing the race on Motor Trend a year ago. And he knew the exact car to do it in.
"This car is the ultimate platform to experience this track on," Bloom said. "It's just safe enough, but you can also give it some gas. These mixed conditions — man, I'm glad I was in this car. These Yokohoma tires are unbelievable. If it was snowing, I would have felt safe.
"I didn't think I could do it. But when you can trust the machine, you can just keep pushing."
Coming into the race, Bloom was confident he had shot at taking down Pastrana because of his knowledge and experience with Porsche. But Pastrana's expertise on the mountain won out, topping Bloom by just four seconds.
"I thought I could beat him because I have experience in this type of vehicle, but I have no experience in hill climbs. He's fearless. You've got to step it up in a race like this," Bloom said. "This type of race pushes you harder because if it's your first time here, you don't know if you're pushing it hard enough and don't know where you stack up. In this car, you know where you stack up."
The toughest challenge for all 81 drivers at the Hill Climb was the weather.
Pastrana was one of the first racers to experience both rain and hail on the track before he reached the top. All of the Porsche drivers praised their vehicles after the race, saying the car was built for any weather.
"They always say that the mountain decides," Pastrana said. "You can have so many different conditions, but what's awesome is all week we get to drive and overlay the data. And everyone at Porsche and Yokohoma want everyone to do their very best. They want everyone to be as close as possible. And in a car like this, that is possible."
Each of the cars were provided by Porsche of Colorado Springs, in attempt to promote the brand.
Safe to say it paid off.
"The Porsche was great," Pastrana said. "We had rain, we had hail, we had a herd of goats... We had it all and the Porsche made it easy on me and the rest of the guys."