Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Bodkins, front, directs quarterbacks Case Keenum, center, and Paxton Lynch, back left, and Chad Kelly during drills at the team's headquarters during an NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After starter Case Keenum there's a drop off at the QB position for the Broncos. Should GM John Elway give Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly time to grow, or should he sign a veteran free agent?

Who should be the Broncos backup quarterback?

