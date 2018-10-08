The Denver Broncos were thumped by the New York Jets 34-14 on Sunday and no one in Broncos Country is happy about the score or the team's three-game losing streak.
Vance Joseph's Broncos are particularly poor on the road, with a 1-9 record away from home during his tenure as head coach. Joseph says his team is built for winning on the road, but after giving up 521 yards of offense to the Jets, Woody Paige wrote they look more like roadkill.
Considering the team still has six road games left and the Broncos propensity to perform poorly away from their home field, the rest of this season doesn't look promising. But what is the team's biggest issue?
Comments on the Gazette Sports Facebook page, which asked for readers to give a 2-3 word headline for the game, placed the blame in a number of places. Variations of "Fire Vance Joseph," "Elway is Overrated" and "Lack of Effort" were all common.
