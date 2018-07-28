Poll: What is your preferred seating capacity for a new CC hockey arena?
Colorado College recently announced that they're building a new hockey arena north of their downtown campus. Parking and facility usage have been subjects of conversation among fans, but no topic has been hotter than the size of the proposed arena itself.
CC's new home for hockey will seat around 3,000 fans, significantly less than their old home, the Broadmoor World Arena. What do you think the seating capacity should be? Have your voice heard in our poll below. If you feel strongly one way or another, please comment as well.