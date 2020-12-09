Omaha showed it could score with any combination of Tigers on the ice.
Colorado College freshman Jack Millar tallied the first of his career, but the Mavericks’ four-goal first period had put the Tigers well behind at that point. Two more goals on a CC major penalty gave the pod hosts a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.
Nebraska-Omaha went 66.6% on CC’s power play in the first 20 minutes. Scoring, not killing.
Brandon Scanlin slid into the slot after a line change and wasn’t picked up. He roofed a shot to make it 1-0.
A fortunate break was only as good as the Tigers (0-1-1) could recover. The puck got past goaltender Matt Vernon but went off the post. However Omaha’s Taylor Ward, who was tangled with Zach Berzolla next to the crease, was there to flick it in.
Exactly two minutes later, the first Colorado College power-play unit was out. Ben Copeland lost an edge and the puck and Nolan Sullivan finished off the breakout.
“Maybe two of them, for me, were just kind of bad breaks because I thought we were playing OK up to that point,” Haviland said. “We need (Vernon) to step up there. He’s got to make some saves too for us, it’s as simple as that.”
A second unassisted short-handed goal came before the horn. It was a highly dysfunctional shift for the Tigers but it was bad luck that caused the breakaway, as Millar’s stick broke to send Jack Randl.
Freshman Dominic Basse took over for sophomore Vernon, who started back-to-back days and allowed three goals on six shots. The decision to pull Vernon instead of letting him battle through it came because Haviland “didn’t think he had it, mentally.”
“With all the talks I had with him over the summer, I just felt like he was in great shape and ready to go,” Haviland said.
“But certainly we’ll look at the back-to-back games now. We have to look at it closely.”
Basse finished out the game and made a jersey-matching 22 saves in his first college action. Haviland noted he “settled in and played pretty well.”
With a foot still on the blue line, Millar drilled a shot over Isaiah Saville’s (31 saves) shoulder to make it 4-1 early in the third period.
“We were fired up. It was right on our plans — we wanted to take the third, five minutes at a time,” team captain Grant Cruikshank said.
“We take a couple of really bad penalties and that’s it.”
Berzolla had five of Colorado College’s 19 blocked shots, but more memorable was a five-minute kneeing major that produced two Mavericks (3-2) goals and pushed the margin to unsightly. The first came on a 5-on-3, the second with a minute and change left in the major.
“You can’t put teams in this conference on the power play,” Haviland said. “They’re just too skilled.”