SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Here's what must happen for the Denver Broncos to become the No. 6 and final NFL playoff seed:
*Win out to go 9-7. This is a must. They must beat Cleveland on Saturday, the Raiders in Oakland on Christmas Eve night, and the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Dec. 30.
*They also need the Dolphins to lose twice AND either the Steelers or Ravens to lose twice. The Dolphins have the tiebreaker on the Broncos because of their 6-4 record within the AFC. The Broncos are 4-5.
*The Broncos also need the Colts and Titans to lose once.
That's a lot to ask, starting with the Broncos winning their next three games.
