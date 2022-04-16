Denver and Golden State met in the first round of the 2013 playoffs in a series that would ultimately launch the teams in different directions.
The Nuggets, who lost the series as the No. 2 seed, soon fired their coach and entered a prolonged postseason dry spell as they reworked their roster.
The Warriors, led by a talented roster, who bounced Denver behind a young roster with most players making their postseason debuts, were NBA champions within two years and soon added two more titles.
The backstory for Denver
Denver entered the 2012-13 season as a postseason mainstay. It had appeared in the playoffs each of the past nine seasons, though only with a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2008-09 had it advanced beyond the first round.
Long past the franchise’s days of Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson who had fueled much of the ongoing playoff run, this was a relatively young team augmented by the offseason recently acquired veterans Andre Iguodala and Andre Miller.
With a 57-25 record in 2012-13, it was Denver’s best team since joining the NBA. Ty Lawson (16.7) and Danilo Gallinari (16.2) led the Nuggets in scoring, second-year big man Kenneth Faried averaged 11.5 points and a team-best 9.2 rebounds and they entered the playoffs with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The backstory for Golden State
The Warriors had been bad for so long. From 1994-95 through 2011-12 they had made the playoffs just once (with a 42-40 record in 2006-07) and failed to win more than 30 games 10 times.
But one of those dismal seasons – the 2009-10 campaign in which they were 29-53 – landed them the No. 7 pick in the draft. They used it on Stephen Curry. Two years later they took Klay Thompson with the No. 11 pick. The next year they took Draymond Green in the second round.
A young nucleus was suddenly in place. In 2012-13 Curry averaged 22.9 points per game, led the league in 3-pointers for the first time and the team went 47-35 and made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
The series
Denver took Game 1 97-95 as Andre Miller scored 28 points off the bench, including the game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds remaining.
Then, the Golden State Warriors as they’d be known for the next decade arrived. Curry scored 30 points in Game 2 with 13 assists and Klay Thompson knocked down 5-of-6 3s.
The Warriors took Games 2-5 to build a 3-1 series lead. Denver took Game 5 at the Pepsi Center, and the Warriors clinched in Game 6 after the Nuggets nearly erased an 18-point second-half deficit, pulling with two points in the final 10 seconds before falling 92-88.
Curry averaged 24.3 points in the series, shooting 44.2% from 3-point range and making 21-of-21 free throws. He also averaged 9.3 assists.
The aftermath for the Nuggets
George Karl was named NBA Coach of the Year for the Nuggets for the 2012-13 season, but he was fired early that summer after the team’s ninth first-round exit in the span of 10 years.
The roster was then gradually disassembled.
Iguodala, Kosta Koufas and Corey Brewer left during that offseason. Within the next year and a half Evan Fournier, JaVale McGee and Miller were gone. Lawson left after two more years. Among the team’s top contributors in 2012-13, only Farried was still around by the time 20-year-old center Nikola Jokic debuted in the 2015-16 season and quickly became the building block around the next run would be constructed.
In the short term, the team took a severe dip. Brian Shaw, Karl’s replacement, didn’t last two seasons and four losing records followed that 57-win campaign.
It wasn’t until 2018-19, under coach Michael Malone (a Warriors assistant who landed his first head coaching job after the 2013 playoffs), that the Nuggets returned to the playoffs.
The aftermath for the Warriors
The series victory for the Nuggets would be the only one for Golden State in a span of two years, as they were bounced in the first round the next season.
But then came five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, with three championships.
Curry won back-to-back MVP awards, Thompson was twice a third-team All-NBA selection and Green became the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Kevin Durant later jumped on board and what was just beginning to bud against the Nuggets had blossomed into a superteam.
Karl clearly hasn’t forgotten how that series set the franchises on such different courses.
“I’m going Nuggets in 6 over the Warriors,” he tweeted as a prediction on Wednesday, adding, “Revenge for ‘13!”