The playoff debut for most of Colorado Rapids’ young core will leave the group looking forward to their second shot.
Minnesota United’s 3-0 win at Allianz Field was a little unfair to Robin Fraser’s Rapids, the coach believes.
“It’s not very often you lose a game 3-0 and think you should’ve won,” Fraser said Sunday.
The Rapids appeared ready to make the most of the first-round matchup, as Jack Price and Andre Shinyashiki had shots blocked and saved, respectively, in the first four minutes. The best chance of the early stages fell from Jonathan Lewis, who had his one-on-one with Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair.
“It’s a different game if we score first,” Price said. “We just didn’t take our chances tonight. We weren’t clinical enough.”
Minnesota opened the scoring 22 minutes in when Kevin Molino worked a one-two with Emanuel Reynoso and beat Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough.
The sequence nearly repeated itself in the start of the second half, as the Rapids produced a couple of chances early — none better than Cole Bassett’s shot from close range that was blocked — only to see Minnesota get the goal. United took advantage of Price’s giveaway in the midfield and capitalized on Robin Lod’s left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area in the 54th minute.
“It’s unlike me, and I should never do that, but I’ll learn from it,” Price said after his first playoff game with the Rapids. “I won’t do it again.”
Minnesota’s third goal, Molino’s second, came in the 79th minute with the Rapids desperately trying to get a goal back.
“I think it was a relatively young team in a big situation. Interestingly, I thought we weren’t at our best, but having said that we still created several really good chances,” Fraser said.
“I thought we did almost everything we needed to do to win the game. But in spurts in the game, we just weren’t clinical. Being clinical in front of the goal is one thing, but at times we made some decisions that led to us getting stretched out a bit. That led to shifts of momentum. These are all things that will get better with time.”
The Rapids were without Sam Vines in the starting 11 on Sunday. The team’s left back from Colorado Springs, who played every minute of the regular season, was managing a minor injury, according to Fraser. He came on as a second-half substitute with the Rapids trailing by a pair of goals. Fraser credited Kellyn Acosta for his job filling in along the back line.
The match finished with possession split evenly and the Rapids owning 18 shots, seven on goal, to Minnesota’s 16 attempts, eight of which were on target.
“All we can do is learn from this. We’re bitterly disappointed that we couldn’t go further in this playoffs, but like I said, we created some good moments at times,” Price said. “We just have to be more clinical. To be a good team in this league, you have to be clinical. And tonight we weren’t.”
Minnesota will travel to Kansas City for the second round of the playoffs, while Colorado looks forward to a brighter future.
“I see a lot to build on. This is a young, hungry group,” Fraser said. “This is their first experience in the playoffs and I’m really excited for the growth of this team. I’ve seen it so many times now in coaching where young teams are growing and forming their identity and figuring out who they are and what makes them a team and what makes them successful.”