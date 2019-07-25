Kris Reaves came to Colorado Springs in search of playing time and struck gold.
The 23-year-old center back leads the Switchbacks FC position group with 1,460 minutes — of a possible 1,800 — and has started 16 of his 17 appearances.
Reaves joined the USL Championship club after FC Dallas declined to pick up his homegrown contract following a rookie season where he made his Major League Soccer debut but did not find regular minutes.
“It was tough to get playing time,” Reaves said after training Thursday at Weidner Field. “I had some big guys in front of me on big money, captains as center backs.”
Reaves is a virtual lock to get his 17th start Saturday when the Switchbacks, 16th in the Championship’s Western Conference, travel to Reno, which sits second even after a 4-1 loss Wednesday. Reaves leads the team with nine blocks and is second to Jordan Schweitzer with 22 tackles won.
“I think he’s been one of our more consistent performers in terms of his effort, in terms of his execution of the tactics and just his presence back there,” interim coach Wolde Harris said.
Reaves and Abdul Rwatubyaye have partnered in the middle of the back line and helped produce consecutive clean sheet victories. There will be no three-peat, as Rwatubyaye picked up a red card in last week’s 1-0 win over Oklahoma City.
Sam Raben looked to be the likely replacement Thursday. Raben and Reaves were previously teammates at Wake Forest before Reaves transferred to the University of Portland and later signed a professional contract.
“We’ve played together before, so it’s not something that will be too big of a problem,” Reaves said. “Should be ready to go come kickoff time.”
That would be a second recent reunion for Reaves, as he was one of six Switchbacks players loaned up to Colorado Rapids for a friendly against Arsenal. It was not only a chance for the defender to wear an MLS jersey again, something he hopes to do more of in the future, but also put him on the same field as Rapids and United States Men’s National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta again. Acosta and Reaves came up in FC Dallas’ development academy, which has gained prominence after helping Weston McKennie grow into a productive player in the Bundesliga, Germany’s top league, with Schalke 04.
“It’s awesome. I used to eat lunch with that kid in high school. We were sitting there cracking jokes and stuff,” Reaves said. “It’s cool seeing … You turn on the TV on the Gold Cup, and he’s wearing the captain’s armband.”
Reaves tuned in from Colorado Springs, maybe not where he dreamed of spending the 2019 season a year after his professional debut, but he’s found his pot of playing time.
“Came here to play games and get experience, especially as a center back,” Reaves said. “So it’s going good.”
Stay or go?
A new center back pairing is far from the only decision on coach Harris’ plate this week, and some were still to be made ahead of Friday’s departure for Nevada.
Jamal Jack has trained in recent weeks but is yet to return to game action.
“I think he’s getting closer and closer,” Harris said. “That puts another decision in my realm.”
Additionally, Shane Malcolm had his wisdom teeth extracted earlier in the week. Though he participated in practice Thursday, his availability Saturday was to be determined.
The man in goal was also a fluid situation. Tim Howard picked up a minor injury with the Rapids last week, so Andre Rawls spent the week of preparation in Commerce City. Abraham Rodriguez, a teenager who has performed well when Rawls or Clint Irwine were not available, and Steward Ceus would likely make the trip should Rawls go to San Jose with the Rapids.