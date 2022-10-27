Colorado College
The Tigers come into the Battle for Pikes Peak in dire need of a win.
They have lost four games in a row after sweeping Alaska Anchorage to begin the year. And those wins against the Seawolves have become less impressive by the week (UAA is 2-4 with a -14 goal differential).
Coach Kristofer Mayotte saw the games against SLU as largely winnable, but the Tigers dropped both. Last weekend, CC came up just short Friday against ASU before an ugly 6-1 loss on Saturday.
Even after the four-game skid, the Tigers should be confident ahead of their series with Air Force. CC beat the Falcons 5-1 in an exhibition on Oct. 1.
You can only take so much from an exhibition. Both teams constantly rotated players in and out of the game, making it hard to gauge the strengths of either team.
Still, CC vastly outplayed Air Force. The Tigers held the Falcons to 0-for-7 on the power play and outshot Air Force 39-33.
Air Force has a bigger, more-experienced roster than most college hockey teams. To score five goals, even in a game that didn’t count, is impressive.
Exhibitions are exhibitions. But CC should be confident knowing it can score goals against its cross-town foe.
Air Force
Guy Blessing has lived up to his first name so far — he's been that guy for Air Force.
After missing the first three games of the year with a leg injury, the sophomore goaltender has started three games in a row, playing well in each.
His performances in game two of the Lindenwood series and game one of the RIT series were crucial to the Falcons’ winning efforts: Blessing combined for 53 saves and five goals allowed in those wins.
But as good as Blessing’s been, he can’t do it alone.
Game two of the RIT series is evidence of that: The Tigers fired 41 shots on their way to a 4-2 win.
Blessing still played well, recording a .909 saves percentage and 37 saves. But when the other team fires that many shots, some are bound to go in.
For the second weekend in a row, Air Force’s D-corps will be short-staffed. The Falcons were without Mitchell Digby, Andrew Kruse and Sam Brennan against RIT. Digby is back, but Kruse and Brennan are still sidelined.
Serratore applauded the shorthanded defense’s effort in game one but said it wasn’t physical enough on Friday.
Air Force’s thin defense needs to play better than it did Friday to ensure Blessing doesn’t have rubber fired at him more than 40 times. If it does that, Blessing is more than capable of making crucial saves.