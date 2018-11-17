Highlights from Air Force's 35-27 loss at Wyoming on Saturday.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cole Fagan, junior fullback
Fagan ran for 116 yards as he joined tailback Kade Remsberg (128 yards) as the first Falcons running backs to hit 100 yards in a game this season (quarterbacks Isaiah Sanders and Donald Hammond III had reached that mark). Fagan scored a touchdown, averaged a team-best 6.8 yards per carry, and also caught a pass for 14 yards.
TURNING POINT
A 15-yard chop block penalty on Air Force on first-and-goal from the 3 in the fourth quarter didn’t feel game-changing at the time, as the Falcons had controlled the game at that point and were still able to add a field goal to push their lead to 13 points with 8:44 remaining. But by failing to turn it into a three-score game, the Falcons left the door open for Wyoming — and the Cowboys barged through it.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Wyoming’s new quarterback
Sean Chambers was scarcely able to make an impact on this game, as he went down with an ankle injury on the first series. The team’s top running back, Nico Evans, was also hurt on that opening drive. Wyoming didn’t seem to be impacted by the losses, as it opened with two long scoring drives; then made all the necessary plays to complete a late comeback. Under Chambers, Wyoming had turned into a run-first offense. It wasn’t so much that against Air Force, with Chambers out, as it ran for just 111 yards and threw for 262 — but the score and situations of the game also factored into that disparity.
Next man up. Again.
Andrew Smith did play through the injury at slot receiver, but Air Force again found it replacing some injured players. Sophomore Demonte Meeks played in place of injured inside linebacker Brody Bagnall and made three tackles, including one for a loss, and recovered a fumble. Garrett Kauppila also returned less than five weeks after breaking his right arm at San Diego State. Kauppila made four tackles, including a stop for a loss on fourth down.
Always a tough place
If Air Force were to script a horror movie, it could simply call it, “Laramie.” This was not the first crushing loss suffered here, though it will certainly take a spot high on the list. The Falcons have lost three straight trips to Wyoming, with each similarly coming down to a few key, late plays. Air Force is 11-14-2 all-time here and has lost five of six in the series.
BY THE NUMBERS
0
Penalties for Air Force in the first three quarters before it was flagged five times for 66 yards in the fourth.
1/2
Of the next game that Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem, the team’s leading tackler by a wide margin (he has 103, the next closest has 68) will miss after being ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting.
4
Losing seasons in the past 7 for Air Force. The Falcons are 45-43 overall in that span, 38-43 against FBS competition and 27-28 in Mountain West games.
13
Tackles for Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard, moving him up to No. 25 in NCAA history with 449 in his career.
19
Degrees at kickoff, with a 19 mph wind and chill that made it feel like 4 degrees. Snow also fell through most of the first three quarters, lightly blanketing the field.