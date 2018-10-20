PLAYER OF THE GAME
Isaiah Sanders, Air Force quarterback
This was the best offensive performance for a Falcons’ quarterback in a victory. Ever. Sanders threw for 217 yards, hitting his first nine passes and connecting with Ronald Cleveland for a 69-yard touchdown. He ran for 173 yards and three scores. And he did this without hoarding the ball. He carried 21 times, the tailbacks and slot receivers carried 20 times, the fullbacks carried 11 times and there were 11 passes.
TURNING POINT
After Air Force had appeared to pull away, opening a 41-21 lead in the third quarter, UNLV sprang back to life. The Falcons finally put this one away when 6-foot-5 defensive tackle Jordan Jackson got a hand on a fourth down pass at the Air Force 30. The deflected threw fell incomplete and Air Force took over with 1:44 remaining and was able to run out the clock after picking up three more first downs.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Which direction will Air Force go at punter?
It looked like we might not find an answer on Friday, as Air Force didn’t use its punter until Jake Koehnke trotted onto the field in the final 7 minutes. So, the Falcons have indeeded gone with Koehnke over previous starter Charlie Scott, and Koehnke is now handling kickoffs, field goals/PATs and punting. He joins Will Conant and Luke Strebel as Air Force players to fill both roles at times over the past five seasons, so it’s not as rare as it might seem for the Falcons.
Time to get Saucier?
Air Force indeed gave the start to emerging big-play tailback Joseph Saucier, but they didn’t feed him often. He finished with five carries for 26 yards. Kade Remsberg carried nine times for 31 yards, with those numbers hurt by lost 18 yards. With only five games remaining, it looks more and more like Air Force will continue to go without a featured tailback and split the opportunities between that pair fairly evenly.
Can Thomas get traction?
Yes, Lexington Thomas did. The explosive UNLV tailback ran for 108 yards and broke off a 74-yard touchdown run. Coming into the game, quarterback Max Gilliam hadn’t shown the kind of accuracy he put on display on Friday, so it appeared the Rebels’ best chance would be to get some huge plays from Thomas. That script played out – for a moment – when Thomas’ long touchdown put UNLV up 14-6 in the second quarter.
NUMBERS
10
Career runs of 55 or more yards for UNLV’s Lexington Thomas, who put up his second such run against the Falcons with a 74-yard burst on Friday.
27
Fourth-down attempts for Air Force this season. It has converted 17, including both tries on Friday. No team in the nation has gone for it as many times.
50
Victories for Air Force coach Troy Calhoun in Mountain West play, making him only the second coach to reach that milestone after Rocky Long.
100
Receiving yards for Air Force’s Ronald Cleveland, the first time this year a Falcon hit 100 yards rushing or receiving in a game. Quarterback Isaiah Sanders later joined him, running for 173 yards.
115
Average rushing yards for Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders in his four career starts.