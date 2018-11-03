Highlights from Air Force’s 17-14 loss Saturday at Army
AFA PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jeremy Fejedelem, junior safety
Fejedelem made 11 tackles – including a team-high four solo stops – and was credited with a blocked punt. He was part of a Falcons’ defensive effort that limited Army to 77 second-half yards, opening the door for another near-comeback . It was Fejedelem’s third-straight game with at least 10 tackles. But as for his “blocked punt,” here’s what he had to say: “I didn’t actually get my hand on that punt. I reached out and I think I just scared him, honestly. But no, it was a huge play. Pretty much a blocked punt and definitely a momentum swing.” The punt went 4 yards, which it utilized for a 34-yard touchdown-scoring drive.
Turning point
Air Force had cut a 14-point deficit to 17-14 and was on a potential game-winning drive when Army’s Cole Christiansen and James Nachtigal stopped Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III on fourth and 3 from the Army 40 with 1:10 left. “I had to make a play,” Christiansen said. “Got a stop on third down. That was really big. I had a pretty good sense of where the ball was going .”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Air Force’s quarterback situation
As expected, Isaiah Sanders drew the start. But most telling was the switch to Donald Hammond III after a scoreless first half. The sophomore certainly wasn’t perfect, going 7-of-15 passing for 120 yards and rushing nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown – but he was in the game when the Falcons were scoring points. Hammond had earned the starting spot before a sprained ankle sidelined him for two weeks. It appears to now be his again.
Involvement of the tailbacks
After largely ignoring the tailbacks last week, Air Force got the ball to Kade Remsberg and Joseph Saucier on four of first five offensive snaps. Then it largely went quiet again. They ended up with 10 combined carries for 34 yards and a touchdown with two catches for 34 yards. Saucier scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point try.
Army in the air
The Black Knights did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 242 of their 286 yards. But, unlike last year, they actually threw the ball against the Falcons. And they made it count. Passes for 14 and 21 yards on the opening drive didn’t go for first downs, but they did help gain back large chunks of yards lost to penalties and allowed Army to keep possession on a 21-play touchdown-scoring march. Later, Army completed a 9-yard pass to start a drive that ended in a field goal, which marked the difference in scoring.
BY THE NUMBERS
5Victories for Army against Mountain West teams over the past two seasons, matching the total for Air Force in that span. The Black Knights are an independent. Air Force plays in the Mountain West.
9At one point in the game, Army had already attempted nine third-down plays (converting six) while Air Force’s offense had run nine total plays.
21Plays for Army on its opening drive that went 75 yards and took 12 minutes, 55 seconds.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN,
THE GAZETTE
37
Yards for fullback Cole Fagan, who led Air Force in rushing. That’s the lowest rushing yardage to lead the Falcons in a game since Kyle Lumpkin ran 12 times for 36 yards in a 30-23 loss to No. 20 Utah on Sept. 20, 2008.
112:57
The amount of game time between Air Force points against Army, stretching from Arion Worthman’s touchdown at West Point in the fourth quarter in 2016 through Donald Hammond III’s third-quarter touchdown Saturday. The Falcons were shut out last year.