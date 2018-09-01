Highlights from Air Force's 38-0 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Garrett Kauppila, safety
Honestly, take your pick from the Air Force defense. Kauppila stood out, though, with a team-high six tackles and two pass breakups. One of his stops came on one of two failed fourth-down attempts for Stony Brook. This was the junior’s first game since suffering a broken collarbone in the third game of the season last year.
Turning point
When Stony Brook, trailing 14-0 at the time, failed to capitalize on consecutive possessions that started inside the Air Force 20-yard line, it was obvious that Air Force was going to improve to 23-0 against FCS opponents. The Seawolves failed on their first try when they faked a field goal and threw incomplete. The second failed after a Lakota Wills sack pushed Stony Brook back and it missed a 45-yard field goal.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Don’t be that team
Air Force indeed escaped being the first Falcons squad to lose to an FCS team, and did so with relative ease despite Stony Brook’s strong pedigree (it won 10 games last year, finished No. 11 in the FCS polls and made the playoffs). The Falcons led 362-75 in total yards. So, yea, this wasn’t an issue.
All that is shiny and new
Air Force remains unbeaten in its Airpower Legacy Series alternate uniforms, moving to 6-0. The new locker room renovations actually did play a factor. When the teams were sent in twice for 30 minutes because of lightning in the area, the coaches immediately retreated to the film room to make adjustments, then had ample space to meet with their position groups.
How many offensive linemen play?
By The Gazette’s count, eight offensive linemen saw regular action in a rotation. Those included tackles Stone Miller, Scott Hattok and Christian Frost, guards Nolan Laufenberg, Griffin Landrum and Colin Marquez, and centers Connor Vikupitz and Christopher Mitchell. Others could have snuck into a rotation undetected, as the numbers are sometimes obstructed, and several more linemen saw action late in the game. Air Force had considered a rotation of up to 11 linemen.
NUMBERS
0
Fair catches on kickoff returns between the end zone and the 25-yard line, which is permitted now in college football.
1
Rushing first downs for Stony Brook
19
Rushing first downs for Air Force
20
Birthday celebrated on Saturday by third-string quarterback Donald Hammond III, who made his debut and scored a 5-yard touchdown.
40:27
Possession time for Air Force, more than double that of Stony Brook