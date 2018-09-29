Highlights from Air Force’s 28-25 loss to Nevada on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Zane Lewis,
junior cornerback
Lewis’ 99-yard interception return was essentially worth 14 points, as it wiped out a scoring opportunity for Nevada (a touchdown two plays earlier had been called but was erased by replay) and gave Air Force an improbable score. It would be the Falcons’ only touchdown until the third quarter. Lewis also successfully defended a deep pass attempt on a drive that ended in a punt.
TURNING POINT
Air Force put itself in position to win in the final 2 minutes, driving inside Nevada’s 15-yard line. But the drive finally ended when Donald Hammond III’s fourth-down pass to Kade Waguespack sailed high and incomplete.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
AFA’s field goal situation
As expected, Air Force went with backup Jake Koehnke as its kicker (starter Matt Philichi remained No. 1 on the depth chart despite a broken fibula). The change played no factor. Keohnke connected on a 43-yard field goal and both PATs he was asked to kick. When Air Force took possession with 10 seconds remaining it tried a pass to set up a long kick to tie, undeterred by the change of personnel.
Elsewhere in the kicking game…
Nevada, which had two punts blocked last week, managed to stay clean in this area on Saturday, successfully executing four punts. There were no abnormally long returns from either side, and Nevada’s lone miscue – if it can be called that – was missing a 51-yard FG attempt in the fourth quarter.
Young runners
Toa Taua, Nevada’s breakout freshman, and Kade Remsberg, Air Force’s speedy sophomore tailback, performed well but didn’t change the game. Taua ran for 76 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 11 yards. Remsberg carried 13 times for 71 yards. Both led their teams in rushing, but neither found the end zone.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 The deciding margin in three of the past four meetings between Air Force and Nevada. The other one went to overtime, with the Falcons winning by a touchdown.
10 Tackles for Air Force linebacker Brody Bagnall, matching a career-high set a week ago. He also recovered a fumble.
24 Total yards for Air Force in the first half Saturday
25 Penalty yards for Air Force in the first half Saturday
31 Average yardage of the nine touchdown passes Air Force has surrendered during its three-game losing streak.
Brent Briggeman, the gazette