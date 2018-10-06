AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jordan Jackson, Air Force defensive lineman
Sure, Donald Hammond III’s three rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and management of the offense gave him serious consideration. But most quarterbacks could have generated enough offense to win this one. And linebacker Brody Bagnall’s game-high 13 tackles were of note. But Jackson, Air Force’s towering 6-foot-5, 285-pound sophomore was a force up front in making seven stops, including 3.5 for a loss against a Navy team unaccustomed to moving backward.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Falcons’ quarterback situation
Air Force truly waited until the last minute to decide between its three quarterbacks, informing Donald Hammond III that he was the guy a few hours before kickoff. The move proved to be the right one, as he enjoyed a prolific game.
Impact of the weather
The rain stayed away. It was a bit cold, with temperatures at 42 degrees and a 12 mph wind at kickoff.
Can Air Force get off to a decent start?
Well, it did defensively. Navy’s initial first down didn’t happen until more than 13 minutes ticked off the clock.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Consecutive games that Air Force linebacker Brody Bagnall has had 10-plus tackles.
8 Consecutive FBS games in which Air Force’s opponent has scored the game’s first touchdown. This was the second of those games won by the Falcons.
15
Driving minutes, roughly, separating the Maryland home of Air Force outside linebacker Grant Donaldson from Navy’s Annapolis home. Donaldson, a sophomore, drew his first start and made three consecutive early tackles as the Falcons established their defensive dominance.
117
Combined yards for Air Force tailbacks Joseph Saucier and Kade Remsberg on 15 carries.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE