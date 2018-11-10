Highlights from Air Force's 42-24 victory over New Mexico on Saturday
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Grant Theil, junior safety
Making his first career start, Theil made seven tackles and produced two turnovers. He intercepted a deep pass from Sheriron Jones at the Air Force 5-yard line on the first possession of the second half, nixing a chance for New Mexico to take the lead. He then forced a fumble at the New Mexico 21-yard line. After each turnover, the Falcons drove for touchdowns and took a commanding 35-17 lead.
TURNING POINT
Take your pick — Parker Noren’s 8-yard sack on third down that thwarted a New Mexico drive in Air Force territory in the first half and forced a punt. Jordan Jackson’s two sacks on third-down plays that led to punts. Blake Daley’s 13-yard sack on a third down. Stops were rare in past years for Air Force against New Mexico, but by limiting the Lobos to 4-of-12 on third downs — thanks largely to those four sacks — the Falcons prevented the visitors from establishing an offensive rhythm and finishing drives with points.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
New Mexico between the tackles
It seemed like the Lobos would be most dangerous and able to utilize their full complement of weapons if first they could gash the Falcons up the middle with big plays as they had done in the past. That didn’t happen, and New Mexico, which switched quarterbacks twice in the game, seemed caught between wanting to possess multiple personalities on offense. None of those were consistently effective, though the passing game did produce big plays of 56, 41 and 38 yards. But at no point did the Lobos break a big play for a touchdown, which they had done with regularity in the past five installments of this series.
Air Force quarterback play
As anticipated, Donald Hammond III drew the start. And the offense, as it did in his start against Navy, was able to get production from all pieces of the running attack while also throwing for 140-plus yards. Hammond also joined fellow quarterback Isaiah Sanders as the only Falcons to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season. Hammond threw just one incomplete pass, and that one looked like it could have been caught by Geraud Sanders. He wasn’t sacked and was stopped for just 4 negative yards while rushing for 136, including a 37-yard touchdown. It wasn’t just that he played well, it was that the offense played well with him at quarterback. This has been a recurring theme with the sophomore.
Air Force tailback play
The production speaks for itself, even if the opportunities at the position still don’t seem quite right. Kade Remsberg ran six times for 99 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. But he didn’t carry the ball after halftime. Joseph Saucier ran just twice for 8 yards. Sophomore Josh Stoner entered in mop-up time and ran once for 3 yards. If this were a normal game, this dearth of opportunities for a position producing 12.2 yards per carry would be puzzling. But with the fullbacks going for more than 200 yards up the middle, it made sense in this instance.
NUMBERS
3
Catches for Air Force tight end Kade Waguespack for 51 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.
98
Rushing yards for Air Force fullback Cole Fagan, all coming in the second half after he didn’t appear in the first half. Coach Troy Calhoun would not say why Fagan was held out early, saying only “it was our choice; that was part of the plan.”
84
Yards on a punt for New Mexico’s Tyson Dyer, making it the longest in program history — stretching back to 1892.
478
Rushing yards for Air Force, its highest output this year and a mark it surpassed just once last season.
623
Total yards for Air Force, its most since going for 626 on Sept. 1, 2012 in a victory over Idaho State.