By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Highlights from Air Force’s 35-7 victory over Navy on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jordan Jackson, Air Force defensive lineman
Sure, Donald Hammond III’s three rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and management of the offense gave him serious consideration. But most quarterbacks could have generated enough offense to win this one. And linebacker Brody Bagnall’s game-high 13 tackles were of note. But Jackson, Air Force’s towering 6-foot-5, 285-pound sophomore was a force up front in making seven stops, including 3.5 for a loss against a Navy team unaccustomed to moving backward. His play helped thwart the run, and that thwarted Navy.
TURNING POINT
A 6-yard loss from Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry in the second quarter probably turned out to be biggest play of the game. The Falcons had just shaken off the cobwebs that prevented them from registering a first down in the first quarter and had tied the game 7-7. By putting Navy behind the chains, it took them out of their offense and forced a quick punt. Air Force’s offense built on its momentum with a go-ahead touchdown just three plays into its next drive. Had Perry moved forward instead of backward and Navy began a sustained drive, who knows what direction the game might have taken?
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Falcons’ quarterback situation
Air Force truly waited until the last minute to decide between its three quarterbacks, informing Donald Hammond III that he was the guy only a few hours before kickoff. The move proved to be the right one, as he enjoyed a prolific game.
Impact of the weather
The rain, rain stayed away. It was a bit cold, with temperatures at 42 degrees and a 12 mph wind at kickoff. But it wasn’t the kind of weather that impacted play.
Can Air Force get off to a decent start?
Well, it did defensively. Navy’s initial first down didn’t happen until more than 13 minutes ticked off the clock, as Air Force’s defense was stout from the start. The offense, however, took a while to get warmed up.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
Consecutive games that Air Force linebacker Brody Bagnall has had 10-plus tackles.
8
Consecutive FBS games in which Air Force’s opponent has scored the game’s first touchdown. This was just the second of those games won by the Falcons.
15
Driving minutes, roughly, separating the Maryland home of Air Force outside linebacker Grant Donaldson from Navy’s Annapolis home. Donaldson, a sophomore, drew his first start and made three consecutive early tackles as the Falcons were establishing their defensive dominance.
29.8
Punting average for Air Force’s Charlie Scott on four attempts, though two were successfully downed inside the 20.
117
Combined yards for Air Force tailbacks Joseph Saucier and Kade Remsberg on 15 carries.