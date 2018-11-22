Highlights from Air Force's 27-19 victory over Colorado State on Thursday.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME – Cole Fagan, junior fullback
Fagan ran 34 times for 260 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 9 yards. The rushing total was the highest for a Falcons’ fullback and third-best in a game in program history. “Those weren’t easy, balmy, breezy runs. Every single one of them had an awful lot of racket to it, if you will,” coach Troy Calhoun said. Fagan, who had run for 100 yards just once before, said he still felt great after the game but was dreading the soreness he would experience Friday as he boarded a plane to Florida for a late Thanksgiving celebration with his family.
TURNING POINT
The Falcons never trailed, but Colorado State was never out of it, either. That is, until senior spur linebacker Kyle Floyd picked off a pass at the Air Force 3 with 1:54 remaining. The Falcons gained one more first down, then ran out the clock.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Falcons will try to do their part
Air Force’s bowl games remain remote, but after a victory there is at least somewhat of a pulse. At 5-7 and with an Academic Progress Rate that is tied for third in the nation (and determines the order of 5-7 teams taken if the 78 bowl slots are not taken), the Falcons left themselves with a glint of hope. If there was any doubt how much Air Force poured into this game, it went away when they came out in kneel-down formation with 26 seconds left in the half and instead of taking a knee handed off to tailback Joseph Saucier in a trick play. He gained 33 yards to help set up a 54-yard field-goal attempt just before the half that missed.
Air defense for the Falcons
Eh, this was an issue. Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill went 13-of-23 passing for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He then left with an apparent concussion and K.J. Carta-Samuels went 6-of-9 passing for 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his place. The interceptions both came near the Air Force goal line and were game-changers, and three sacks from the Air Force defense helped, but largely it was a mismatch in the air as the Falcons had little answer for receiver Preston Williams (12 catches, 248 yards, three touchdowns).
Maybe a little sentimentality?
We didn’t see quarterback Arion Worthman for even a kneel-down play, but coach Troy Calhoun did make a few gestures toward his senior class in its final home game (and likely final game overall). Nose guard Cody Gessler drew the start over junior Mosese Fifita in their rotation, and receiver Jake Matkovich appeared for the first time in five games. But the differences were difficult to spot unless someone was looking for them.
BY THE NUMBERS
3
Consecutive years Air Force has closed the season with a victory.
4
Consecutive years Colorado State has closed the season with a loss.
8
Consecutive victories for Air Force at home against Colorado State.
393
Rushing yards for Air Force, which bumps it past Wisconsin and into No. 4 nationally in per-game average. The Falcons ranked 14th in rushing before closing with 350-plus yards in each of their final three games.
17,432
Announced attendance at Falcon Stadium for the first game in program history hosted on Thanksgiving.