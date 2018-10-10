Denver right wing Colin Staub (24) shoots against Notre Dame goalie Cal Petersen during the NCAA Frozen Four men’s college hockey semifinal April 6, 2017, in Chicago.
When Denver forward Colin Staub comes home this time, he’ll have something new stitched onto his shoulder.
Across the rink at Cadet Ice Arena on Friday night, Matt Koch, Matt Serratore and Evan Giesler will all be wearing the captain’s “C” for Air Force.
It was almost very different. At one point, Staub was all set to play for his hometown Falcons.
“He would have been our captain,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Or one of our captains. That was one of the reasons we recruited him. We knew that he was the right kind of kid.”
The day before Staub was set to begin basic training, Frank Serratore was forced to deliver the news. Staub had been diagnosed with the degenerative eye disease keratoconus, which can result in distorted or blurred vision. He was denied admission into the academy.
It was almost too late, but Serratore got on the phone, along with Staub’s junior hockey coaches. Denver had an opening.
Three years and a national championship later, Staub has the “C” for Denver. Getting there, again, was not a straight path.
On June 7, rising senior Logan O’Connor was tabbed to lead the Pioneers, but a month and a half later, he signed an entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Staub, who was an alternate, was promoted.
“It was a bit of a whirlwind,” he said.
Staub has stepped up in a major way in practice, explaining the system to the Pioneers’ many incoming freshmen and impressing first-year coach David Carle. The two-time winner of Denver’s most sportsmanlike player award looks to follow in the tradition of the Pioneers captains he’s played for.
“I know how much it means to him, being a Colorado kid,” Carle said.
“He’s almost like having a fourth coach. He’s done an unbelievable job so far this year.”
So far Carle’s Pioneers and Serratore’s Falcons have scrimmaged against the University of Alberta, with Denver taking a 6-4 win and Air Force skating to a 2-2 tie.
Both teams will get an early look at what the current group is made of Friday. Air Force will try to get the drop on Denver for the first time since 2015, and only the fifth time in the teams’ 46-year series history.
Once upon a time, Staub might have rooted for that outcome. But now he’s leading the Pioneers, and that’s a job he takes seriously.“I always look forward to those games a lot,” Staub said. “There’s no hatred there, there’s just a lot of excitement to get to play against that team and play in my hometown.”