When Daniel Bard took the ball in the most tense moment facing a Rockies reliever this year, his message to manager Buddy Black was quick and to the point.
“Hey, let’s get this over with,” Bard told Black before striking out Steven Vogt with the bases loaded to finish an 8-7 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.
“I think that’s the core of everything,” Bard said. “Being able to go into competition like that and truly believe in what you’re doing. Knowing that not only do I have the stuff right here, but I fully believe that I’m going to succeed.”
If that sounds like the Rockies’ new closer talking, well, it might be.
Colorado (12-6) resumes Friday with a series in Texas after an off day. It won’t have a next break until Sept. 3. So if role changes – aside from those taking place on the fly – were going to happen, they might go into effect now.
The bullpen would be a logical place to start. Opponents are hitting .293 against the Rockies in innings 7-9, compared to .212 in 1-3 and .227 in 4-6. The past two games saw the bullpen nearly give away an 8-2 lead in the ninth against Arizona before Bard came on for the final out and they allowed a game tied 5-5 in the seventh to snowball into a 13-7 loss on Wednesday.
“Potentially, yes,” Black said when asked if roles might shift in the bullpen. “Well talk about it.”
Bard, whose comeback after seven years away is already one of the stories of the year in baseball, would be a logical candidate based on his arsenal. The 35-year-old is averaging 96 mph on his fastball, which he complements with an 87 mph slider that he’s thrown 37% of the time and an 89 mph changeup that he’s mixed in on 9% of his offerings.
Bard’s sample size in the closer’s role – facing just one batter for his first save since 2011 – couldn’t be smaller, but by Baseball-Reference.com’s leverage index, it was the most tense moment faced by a Rockies’ pitcher this season.
In situations deemed high leverage this season, Bard has faced 12 batters and held them to one hit while striking out five. Among the 10 Colorado pitchers to face at least 10 hitters in those situations, Bard has given up the lowest on-base percentage.
Among relievers, only Carlos Esteves (0-for-12, three walks, four strikeouts) and Yency Almonte (1-for-7, one walk, one strikeout) have been comparably effective in high leverage situations. Closer Jairo Diaz has given up a .273 average in 26 high-leverage plate appearances.
But beyond early season stats and prototypical closer pitches, Bard offers a mentality that Colorado might need to lock down games in an offensive park that’s known for wild finishes.
It was mental issues that dragged Bard out of the game, as he lost confidence and, with it, control of his pitches. And it has been the mental game that has brought him back and might have left him ideally poised for the closer’s role. He was a mental skills coach for the past two years with the Diamondbacks, and as he sought new information to teach to his players he began to apply it to his own game as well.
He employs breathing techniques, visualization strategies and now understands how to take the inevitable physical changes that come with adrenaline and control that energy in a way that makes it an asset.
“I’m able to think out there,” he said. “I do attribute it to, not just the time away, but but the job I was doing as a mental skills. ... When that situation does hit, you’re not panicked by it. So far it’s paid off. I’m totally confident in what I’m doing.”