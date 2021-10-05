Wesley Erling didn't come to finish second.
The junior's second shot, over the water of the final hole of the Colorado Springs Country Club, showed as much. He laid it up and onto the green, rather than playing it safe and going around.
Two playoff holes later, he was a putt short of an individual 5A state championship. Arapahoe senior Will Kates, who also took home a title two years ago, won as part of his team's 5A title that saw four golfers finish in the top 10.
Erling never saw his final hole reach completion. But, consider it fuel to his fire as the only Pine Creek golfer who competed Tuesday to have reached state three times in as many years.
"I knew I had to birdie (the final playoff hole)," Erling said. "I didn't come here to finish second. This gives me confidence, just like last year when I finished tied for fourth.
"Next year, I'll have a chip on my shoulder."
The second playoff hole was the first hole. The two tied on hole nine as part of the first playoff.
Erling sunk a birdie on the tournament's first hole on day one and hit for par the second. He was on pace to birdie it in the playoff before his long putt hooked centimeters left of the cup. Yesterday, he sank a similar shot on the first try.
"His freshman year, we had regionals here (at the Colorado Springs Country Club)," coach Joey Fillo said. "He was in a playoff at the same course, so I told him, 'Hey, you've been in a playoff here before. You won it that time, so let's do it again.'"
For the first 17 holes, everything was breaking right for Erling's title chances.
He hit for par on each of the first 10 holes before a birdie on 11. Two bogeys in the final eight holes proved to be the difference as Kates sank three birdies in the same span.
Before the 18th hole, Kates had yet to finish, despite being the group ahead of Erling's. The former's putt fell in right before the latter's tee shot.
"Walking up on the 18th tee, I saw him make the putt," Erling said. "It didn't add pressure, it was a moment I've always wanted — a 10-foot putt to win state. It sucks that I didn't make it."
Pine Creek tied for sixth as a team. It was the highest finish for any of the area's groups after Liberty and Vista Ridge both ended up outside the top-15.
Three of the four Eagles in the event will return next year.
"Experience wise, this was awesome," Fillo said. "Wesley had been here before, but the other two, it was their first. This will hopefully get them more prepared for next year and I hope it fuels the fire for next year."
Eagles' junior Rylen Caldwell finished in a tie for 16th. Liberty seniors Alex Lund and Hayden Woelk tied for 25th. Pine Creek also had senior Preston Ahner (T-72nd) and freshman Luke Wright (83rd) in the event.
Vista Ridge junior Bryce Raduziner finished 84th to round out the area's participants.
4A State Championships
Cheyenne Mountain finished in a tie for third at the City Park Golf Course in Denver on Tuesday.
The Red-Tailed Hawks finished 11 strokes behind champion, Riverdale Ridge. They were in second, behind by six strokes, after the first day. Junior Thomas Herholtz (T-15th) and senior Campbell Grange (T-17th) represented the highest finishers for Cheyenne Mountain.
Falcon junior Reese Knox finished only two strokes back from the 4A winner, Windsor's Brentyn Paiz. He was only one shot off Paiz in each round to lead the Falcons to a fifth-place team finish.
Lewis-Palmer senior Gregory Lewis rounded out the group's top-25 finishers with his tie for 23rd.