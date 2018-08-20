David Moore III knows all the numbers. At least the ones that matter to him.
Squat? 535 pounds. Bench? Up 50 pounds in two years to 250. 40 time? 4.4 on his dad’s stopwatch, 4.5 at Utah’s camp.
The other numbers – rushing yards, potential place in state history – remain a mystery to the Pine Creek wunderkind stepping onto the starting blocks of his junior season, but they’re approaching territory that will make them a main topic of conversation.
“I think I’ve done a pretty good job,” Moore said, “but I’m not sure where I do sit, to be honest.”
Moore has rushed for 3,531 yards, thanks to a remarkable 8.3 yards-per-carry average and to an unheard of two-year head start in the Eagles’ program. He went for 1,585 as a freshman in a 2016 4A championship season, then tacked on 1,946 in a 4A runner-up sophomore season.
If he keeps that pace, Moore would rush for the fourth most yards in Colorado high school history. If he improves on them just a little, he would put LenDale White’s all-time big-school record in his crosshairs. If he continues his trajectory (adding about 350 yards each season), he would blow past Weld Central’s Kyle Bell for the No. 1 spot at 8,248 yards.
“I’m glad you pointed that out,” he said, wheels clearly churning inside his 16-year-old mind. “Not many people mention that to me. When you mentioned that, it was like, ‘That’s actually a big deal. I might be up there.’”
And could anything prevent him from getting there?
“I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think anything can stop me right now. I’m just going to work to get there.”
But then again, Moore is only preparing to begin his high school career’s second half. A lot can still happen. And a lot almost already has.
***
“We got so close we were looking for jobs,” David Moore II said.
DM3, as he is often called, nearly left Pine Creek over the past year to attend the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. – a boarding school for elite athletes. Such a move would have ended any chance DM3 had to leave his mark in the Colorado High School Activities Association record book.
“The top school in the country interested in your son? That’s just mind boggling,” David II said. “That blew me away.
“But at the end of the day, Pine Creek is geared for David. The whole program is geared around David. He goes down to IMG, he’s one of three superstar running backs. You know? That’s one thing we took into consideration. We got close, though.”
It has gone against Pine Creek coach Todd Miller’s modus operandi to create the role of potential record-setter that DM3 has filled. For years, the most successful program in Colorado Springs churned out a different senior tailback who had to wait his turn Such a system hardly seemed the spot that could produce one of the top individual careers in state history.
“I guess I don’t see it that way,” said Miller. “Even though one guy has maybe put up big real big stats, there’s still 10 other guys on the field with him. And more than any other sport, it’s those five offensive lineman and the tight end and fullback – those guys are bleeding for that guy. So, yeah, he’s put up big stats, but we’ve thrown for a bunch of yards in the past two years, too. … I think that’s opened him up, too.”
Looking back, Miller had no other choice to break from tradition and start Moore as a freshman.
“He was the best kid we had. It was just hands down. It wasn’t close,” Miller said. “He challenged the way we coached because he did things that we didn’t think that we could do. Just with his vision and his natural feel for it, he’s ran behind his pads.
“He didn’t say much. He just played. I kind of liked that. He’s got a very competitive demeanor to him, but he’s got a humble and kind spirit, which is unusual.”
Moore ran for 232 yards in a victory over Vista Ridge in his third game. In that 4A championship game he ran for 201 and led Pine Creek to a 36-14 victory over Broomfield.
“I moved up my sophomore year, and that was a big shock,” senior offensive lineman Adam Weaver said. “I can’t imagine moving up as a freshman. It’s a big thing.”
***
"I wouldn't want to tackle him," Miller said.
Moore still isn’t “big” by 4A football standards at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds. But he’s not small anymore, either, as he was when he first burst onto the scene as a 165-pound blur.
Much of that weight is in the tree-trunk legs developed through training both with his team and with his father, as the pair spent the offseason retreating to the weight room at the Air Force Academy to lift four days a week.
As a sophomore, the runner who would speed past defenders showed a willingness to court collisions. This year, Miller envisions him inflicting punishing hits.
“The dude is low anyways,” said Miller, a college linebacker at Eastern Illinois. “He runs the ball angry. I pride myself in having a lot of courage but I wouldn’t want to have to tackle the kid.”
The extra size might help Moore withstand the cumulative strain that comes with the kind of work load he already receives, plus what figures to be added.
It has helped ease his work load – though hurt his numbers – that Pine Creek has gone 24-4 over the past two years, winning 15 of those games by three-plus touchdowns. For example, Moore carried only four times in a 56-0 victory over Air Academy last year. Granted, he still gained 126 yards.
“It’s kind of hard,” DM3’s father said. “Four games he only played a quarter. He sits out the second half.”
“We’re doing everything we can to kind of monitor him and keep him fresh,” Miller said. “As a coach it’s my job to do what’s best for him and have a responsibility to that, because not many kids come around like him.”
However, Miller said he’ll likely cave to DM3’s pestering and let him play defense.
“He’s been bugging us for two years,” Miller said. “I just got tired of listening to him.”
Miller said Moore won’t play every down, because it would take away from what the team needs from him, but he also won’t deny that Moore is a “natural outside linebacker.”
“I mean, like (Troy) Polamalu, fly-around, light-you-up-kind of dude.”
Moore, who has long worn the perception that he’s undersized as a useful chip on his shoulder, is excited to show the results of his added strength on both sides beginning with Friday’s marquee opener against defending 3A champion Palmer Ridge.
“People probably look at me as an east and west runner, but if I need to put my head in a hole, I’ll put my head in a hole,” he said. “Hopefully my head can take the hits, because I don’t want to end up with a concussion.”
While the biggest change in Moore’s game from his freshman to sophomore year was added strength, he sees something else as his biggest asset heading into his junior year.
“Honestly, my teammates,” he said. “We have so much athletic ability. I’ve never seen this in Pine Creek football.”
***
“I just love the game so much,” DM3 said.
Sure, that sounds cliché, but this is a different kind of boy-meets-football love story.
DM3 spent many of his formative years growing up in a military family based in Germany. There, he played soccer and basketball.
It wasn’t until moving to the United States in fifth grade that he put the pads on.
“For some reason, I just loved it,” said Moore, whose first experience came as an offensive lineman. “I can’t stop playing it.”
His body changed over the next year and his father – who briefly played running back at Southern Miss before enlisting in the Air Force – developed his only son to play his old position.
Things accelerated quickly, but because of the late start in the sport for DM3 his context of the sport has always been as a player and not a statistic-aware fan.
When he says he doesn’t know his stats (aside from the workout numbers), he’s being dead honest.
“He doesn’t pay attention to that,” David Moore II said. “But believe me, mom and dad pay attention.”
If DM3’s game continues to rise, those stats will soon bring loads of attention from across the state that may see him run off with some its most coveted records.
DAVID MOORE III BY THE NUMBERS
{div}3,531 - {span class=”il”}R{/span}ushing yards for the Pine Creek junior over his freshman/sophomore years{/div}
{div}7,062 - Yards {span class=”il”}DM3{/span} is on pace for in his career, which would place him fourth all-time in Colorado history{/div}
{div}2,359 - Yards {span class=”il”}DM3{/span} would need to average over the next two seasons to catch all-time leader Kyle Bell of Weld Central (8,248 yards from 1999-2003){/div}
{div}7,802 - Career rushing yards for LenDale White (Chatfield, 1999-2002), which ranks second overall in state history and first among players at programs 3A or larger{/div}
{div}2,136 - Yards {span class=”il”}DM3{/span} would need to average over the next two years to pass White{/div}
{div}42 - Career touchdowns for {span class=”il”}DM3{/span}, putting him on pace for 84{/div}
{div}92 - Number of touchdowns {span class=”il”}DM3{/span} would need to crack the state’s all-time top 10{/div}