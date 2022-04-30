100720-we-faces-jojo-domann

JoJo Domann

Pine Creek graduate JoJo Domann signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted this weekend.

Domann was a second-team All-American this past year as a senior with Nebraska, making 72 tackles with nine for a loss. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions before missing the season’s final two games.

He was named Nebraska's defensive MVP in 2021, overcoming a pair of ACL injuries earlier in his career to reach that point.

Most projections had Domann going in the middle rounds of the draft.

If he makes a team, Domann would be the first Pine Creek graduate to play in the NFL. Domann led the Eagles to a pair of state championships.

