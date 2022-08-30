JoJo Domann made the Indianapolis Colts initial 53-man roster, moving the Colorado Springs product one giant step closer to an official spot on the team.

Domann would be the first former Pine Creek player to make an NFL squad if he holds onto his spot through the Colts' Sept. 11 opener at Houston.

“My main goal this year is to get on special teams and make the roster based on special teams, and contribute at linebacker and be versatile. God forbid anybody go down, I’d be ready to step in,” Domann told The Gazette three days before leaving for training camp.

“I have everything to prove. I love that for me.”

After starring at Nebraska, albeit through an injury-plagued career, Domann was projected to go somewhere in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft this year. As names other than his continued to be called, he grabbed some friends and escaped to Flying Horse to play golf as the draft wound to a close.

The Colts contacted the 25-year-old, 6-foot-1, 230-pound defender immediately after the draft and he signed as an undrafted free agent on hole No. 10 at the course.

Domann has been listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker on the Indianapolis depth chart in camp.

Though Domann has survived the final round of training camp cuts, rosters can still fluctuate as teams sift through players who became available on Tuesday.