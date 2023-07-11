There aren’t too many places in town that someone can be guilty of texting while riding.

But behind the scenes of the 82nd Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo it’s not uncommon to see the cowboys and cowgirls scrolling through their phones while astride a steed.

It's a sight to see, alongside the trick riders cracking whips engulfed in flame and standing on horses moving a breakneck paces.

"I don't really consider Colorado Springs to be a rodeo town but looking at the stands people love it," public relations director Nikki Wall said. "There's something really still romantic about the American cowboy and the Western way of life and the values that we portray and try to uphold."

Tuesday marked the first day of the PPOBR National Finals Rodeo Open at the Norris Penrose Event Center, which runs through July 15, featuring more than 200 participants from across the 13 circuits in the United States and Canada as well as the Mexican National champions.

2023 marks the second year the PPOBR has been the National Finals Rodeo Open — a change that jumped the total pot from just over $300,000 in 2021 to $1 million.

Winners of each event receive just north of $30,000 and an automatic berth into the NFR Playoff in Puyallup, Wash., in September, giving those competitors a significant edge to reach the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The NFR Open in Colorado Springs attracts both the top names in rodeo and not-so-well-known competitors aiming for a golden path to Vegas. Idaho native Saddle Bronc rider Kade Bruno was the longshot who made it to Vegas via the PPOBR last year. He looks to do it again in 2023.

"We get the best of both worlds here," Wall said. "We get the Cinderella story of kind of the no-name contestant that no one's heard of. But he comes to Colorado Springs, he wins $30,000, he stays out on the road for the rest of the summer and then he makes it to his first National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas."

The increase in prestige and monetary prizes, of course, brought and influx of spectators, be they locals or tourists. Tickets sold fast at last year's event so rodeo officials added two more performances this year, increasing the rodeo's total week attendance from around 40,000 to an estimated 60,000.

"We were always a five-performance rodeo but we were selling out," Wall said. "So there were tourists coming into town, our local folks who just weren't able to get a ticket so we added two more performances. (Tuesday night's) new and Friday afternoon is new. We used to go Wednesday through Saturday with just a Saturday matinee."

Wall said the rodeo's circuit system was created for the weekend warrior, those who lead regular jobs by day but transform into the American myths of old on the weekends. In addition to public relations at PPOBR, Wall is a museum director, and Pueblo native Cody Pratt owns his own business, Pratt Fence and Fabrication, on top of qualifying for the NFR Open as one of the best steer wrestlers in the Mountain States conference.

"If the sun's up, we're up," Pratt said.

The Coloradan grew up around the sport of steer wrestling in a which a contestant rides on horseback to a sprinting steer, jumps from the horse onto the bovine, and then attempts to wrestle it onto its side.

When he's not working, Pratt his brother, fiancée and "sister in-law" help him practice. Pratt said his team is in the midst of a rebuilding year with his main horse having issues.

Those issues flared up Saturday with Pratt unable to register a time on his Tuesday, failing to get close to the steer to wrangle it.

He'll be back at it Wednesday.

But at age 35, Pratt understands there'll be ups and downs and that the main goal is just to have fun and try to make some money.

"It's fun because I live right down the road in Pueblo. The whole family comes up it's a fun experience. It's neat to get to share it with them especially, because the older we get, the more things that are going on, the less it's able for everyone to make it much and it's a fun experience.

Bareback: 1. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA, 84 points on Vold’s Spicy Chicken. 2. Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, UT, 83 points. 3. Tim Kent, Chambersburg, PA, 77 points. 4. Yance Day, Mannford, OK, 76 points.

Breakaway Roping: 1 (tie). Madison Outhier, Fulshear, TX, and Addy Hill, Thatcher, UT, 2.8 seconds. 3. KeAnn Hayes, Blanchard, OK, 3.2 seconds. 4. Shelby Osceola, Marshall, TX, 3.8 seconds.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Stan Branco, Chowchilla, CA, 4.1 seconds. 2. Jacob Elder, Alva, OK, 6.2 seconds. 3. Blake Brown, Spanish Fork, UT, 7.6 seconds. 4. Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, LA, 8.3 seconds.

Team Roping: 1. Hagen Peterson, Delta, UT, / Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, UT, 6.4 seconds. 2. Josh Siggins, Coolidge, AZ / Colter Todd, Wilcox, AZ, 7.3 seconds. 3. Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, WY / Jayden Johnson, Casper, WY, 10.1 seconds. 4. Jake Cooper Clay, Salpulpa, OK / Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK, 10.3 seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Leon Fountain, Corona, NM, 85 points on Brookman’s Beaver Trails. 2. Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, 82 points. 3. Parker Fleet, Axtell, TX, 81.5 points. 4. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, 78.5 points.

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Michael Otero, Lowndesboro, AL, 8.3 seconds. 2. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, ID, 10.3 seconds. 3. Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 10.8 seconds. 4. Zane Kilgus, Watsontown, PA, 11.4 seconds.

Barrel Racing: 1. Cindy Smith, Lovington, NM, 17.25. 2. Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, 17.49 seconds. 3. Andrea Busby, Brock, TX, 17.52 seconds. 4. Madison Camozzi, Petaluma, CA, 17.78 seconds.

Bull Riding: 1. Colton Byram, Mound City, KS, 76 points on Georges Pride. (no other qualified rides)