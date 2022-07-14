Local duo eyeing a better Friday
In team roping, there are few pairs closer than Brit Ellerman and Marcus Banister.
The two are from Fort Lupton and Brighton, respectively, and have worked together since their sophomore year of high school when they originally took home a title in their first rodeo together.
In Thursday's action, the two nabbed an 8.8-second mark and have their eyes set to a top-eight time Friday to make the event's semifinal and keep a chance at a win alive.
Kaycee laps the bareback field
Kaycee Feild already has six world titles and a 2021, first-place ranking in bareback, but positioned himself well for another event win and purse Thursday.
Riding in the middle of the pack, he posted an 87 and took over the lead, just minutes before Chad Rutherford took over third place with an 84.5. Through the night's early action, it was the most movement among the randomly selected event fields.
Garrett Shadbolt, who competed in Wednesday's opening-night action, is in second place with an 86.5.
Breakaway legend starts quick
Erin Johnson, one of the nation's top breakaway ropers, was part of Thursday's action and did her hometown of Fowler proud.
She roped her calf in just 2.3 seconds and captured the top time through two days of breakaway action, but broke the gate early and was penalized 10 seconds. The event is in its first year as part of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and has given women a new way to be a part of the action.
"It's such a fine line and depends so much on the calve you get," Johnson said. "I'll be able to see how each went today, and I'll have more information tomorrow. Today, it's tough to know what you're getting."
Mutton busted
Wednesday gave youngsters a chance to qualify to be a finalist and Thursday signaled the end of the year's Mutton Bustin' title.
Ryan Anderson took home first place after an 89.5 score, thanks in part to a ride nearly on the side of his sheep. He held on, beating out second place by just a half point.