The Norris Penrose Event Center and Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are hardly identifiable without one another.
Since 1937, the rodeo has been part of the Colorado Springs fabric, going from the original Will Rogers Stadium to start, and slowly transitioning through various locations before finding the new aforementioned home in 2005.
Now, it's the second-most prized event in the country, behind just the National Finals Rodeo Open.
Here's a guide for those looking to head out for the Wednesday through Saturday event.
The youngsters come first
Before the main rodeo starts each day, children 4 to 9 years old will be given a shot.
For those under 50 pounds, and within the age bracket, the event center will host Mutton Bustin' starting at 4 p.m. each day, with an additional 10 a.m. session before Saturday's matinee.
Those not competing will have a chance to enjoy pony rides, longhorns, a petting zoo and other attractions starting at 4 p.m. each day and 10 a.m. Saturday. The 'Feed Lot' will also host patrons for meals directly outside the event center.
Vendors and concessions will also be in abundance, with parking free to all spectators and competitors.
The most experienced crowd goes late
After opening with Mutton Bustin' each day, the rodeo will start in full at 6:45 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. for Saturday's matinee. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. for each respective time slot.
Each day will start with Bareback Rides and Steer Wrestlers before a two-person team roping event. Those who competed in Wednesday's opening events will go again Saturday, while those who go Thursday will participate in back-to-back days.
The top eight from each event will compete in Saturday night's Gold Buckle Round. Four will advance from the first of the night's action, with just the champions finishing off the weekend in the PPOBR/NFR Open Championship.
Scores from previous rounds will be thrown out, meaning each of the top four will compete in a leveled sudden-death competition for the crown.
After each night's action, the Coors Roadhouse Saloon will also have live music and dancing.
What to know, before you go
Before you head over to the west side for the weekend, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo recommends buying tickets due to on-site entry typically being sold out quickly.
They also recommend spectators enter from 21st Street, since 8th Street usually deals with more backups.
Parking is free, although not unlimited. It is first-come, first-serve, so those looking to avoid parking in the overflow lot are encouraged to arrive early.
Those looking to pack a bag are allowed to bring unopened, plastic water bottles and personal items, but opened beverages and outside food will not be allowed.
No smoking is allowed, and cameras or video equipment must be registered with the event's public relations director ahead of time.