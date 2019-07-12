Every bull has a name.
Some are named after their pedigree. Others are named after old western novels or songs. And some are named after a little girl's imagination.
At least that's the case for nearly all 150 of Scott Pickens' bulls.
Pickens is the manager of Bucking Bull, which provided 19 bulls for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this week. From "Nitro Fusion" to "Floating Fury" each bull has a unique name.
"We like to get creative," Pickens said. "They each have a reason or story behind their name."
Every bull also has a rider.
For the riders, knowing and randomly drawing a bull is not as easy it looks. The process of getting a bull ready and studying that bull before a rodeo is a much more grueling challenge than it looks.
"We're constantly examining the bulls," said Levi Gray, who won Thursday's bull riding competition. "It's quite the process."
The riders admit the bull is just as important as the rider, if not more important, which makes them the headline act at nearly every rodeo.
From their names, to their upbringing, to the people that ride them, bulls are the main attraction.
"I wish people knew more about these animals and the wellness of them," Gray said. "They're incredible athletes. Those bulls are worth more than any dog."
Their names
Pickens says there's not much that goes into naming his bulls. The only difficult part is not repeating names.
From Weatherford, Texas, bull riding has always been a part of Pickens' life. He used to ride bulls, but quickly realized he wasn't the best rider — and in the sport of bull riding, if you're not good, you're not making money. Not wanting to leave the rodeo, Pickens started breeding bulls, something he's done for over 20 years.
And the process of naming the bulls is one of his favorite things.
"A lot of times I'm reading old western novels or watching western movies or listening to western songs to come up with names," Pickens said. "And then sometimes I'll just come up with a cool-sounding name. I try to match their name with their personality."
Some of Pickens' favorite bulls are the ones his 10-year-old daughter, Lela, named. Floating Fury, Space Unicorn, Buckethead and Ferdinand are a few of the bulls lucky enough to have Lela name them.
Here's 19 of the bulls at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and how they got their names:
- Go Texan: A sponsorship to buy Texas products.
- Nitro Fusion: It sounded "cool"
- Crossfire Trail: His mom is Crossfire Hurricane.
- Wicked Sensation: Brother to Wicked Stick.
- Last Cigarette: Song by Dramarama.
- Pass the Booze: An old western song by Ernest Tubb.
- Dances with Monsters: He was born mean.
- Ferdinand: Lela named him.
- Conagher: Western novel by Louie L'Amour.
- Living After Midnight: Song by Judas Priest.
- Floating Fury: Lela came up with it. Had something to do with fairies.
- Wicked Moves: Also a brother to Wicked Stick.
- Relentless: A western brand presented by Trevor Brazile.
- Foolish Dreams: His dad was Foolish Pride.
- Easy Street: Pickens' grandparents lived on "Easy Street" after retiring.
- Monte Walsh: A western movie. Also Pickens' favorite bull.
- Cactus Pete: A western novel.
- Slow An Easy: Song by Whitesnake
- HTTR (Hail to the Redskins): Pickens' favorite football team.
Their upbringing
All of these bulls are raised like athletes, Pickens says.
They have a diet and training program. Pickens says bulls typically aren't able to be in the rodeo until they're about 4 years old, sometimes longer. The process includes growing the animal to the right size and also training it to buck.
"The bull has to be an incredible athlete and that's what we're dedicated to at Bucking Bull," Pickens said. "They're fed and maintained like an athlete. When you see a bull bucking here at the rodeo, you're seeing a five- or six-year project to get there."
Pickens has 30-40 new bulls each year. He has 60 ready for the rodeo, while the rest are too young or not mature enough.
He treats them like his kids, he says. They're one of the biggest parts of his life.
"I'm pretty much with these bulls 24/7. I'm with them from the time they're born," Pickens said. "They all have their own personalities. They're more of an individual than people realize. They're like family."
Their riders
For the riders, all the credit goes to the bulls and the people, like Pickens, that raise them.
"It's 100 percent the bulls," rider Roscoe Jarboe said. "They do all the work. A lot of people don't realize that what these animals are doing with their bodies are incredible."
The riders say they'll spend hours studying a bull and its tendencies. The bulls are even ranked the same as the riders, and have their stats listed at pbr.com. A few have film that the riders can watch.
There's a lot, the riders say, that goes into bull riding besides holding on for eight seconds.
"Sometimes I'm studying a bull three or four weeks ahead of time," rider Daylon Swearingen said. "We try to understand these bulls and what they like to do."
At the end of the day, the rodeo has a lot to showcase — clowns, cowboys, beer, fried food.
But it's bulls that most come to see.
"The bulls make the rodeo go," Gray said. "It's as simple as that."