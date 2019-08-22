Megan Kimmel is excited to return to Pikes Peak for another Ascent/Marathon weekend, but the 2018 champion and course record holder won’t be defending her title Sunday.
“This might be an anticlimactic interview because I’m not racing,” Kimmel said Thursday outside a Salomon running event at Mountain Chalet.
“I’ve had some body injuries for the last six weeks and they’re not healed, first of all, and even if they were, I’ve lost the endurance.”
Kimmel raced down Ruxton Avenue, crossing in 4 hours, 15.04 seconds last year. She looks forward to a 2020 return after running a relaxed 5K around downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday.
“I’m hoping I’m on the up,” she said. “(I plan on) giving it a good offseason and then coming back into the season next year strong and more focused on Pikes than I have been in the past.”
Even if she were to race, conditions may not be record friendly. A high of 93 degrees is in the forecast for Sunday. Most of the elite runners aren’t too concerned about the above-average high, as they hope to finish well before noon.
“For most people, it’s definitely going to be a factor,” Max King, another Salomon runner, said. “You really gotta stay on top of taking care of yourself and hydrating and stuff like that.”
Peter Maksimow also won’t be running this weekend, but he’s a seven-time finisher of the Ascent who doubled, or completed the Ascent and Marathon in back-to-back days, in 2016.
“You don’t really have to really worry about heat during the Ascent, but the marathon day is a lot different,” the Manitou Springs resident said.
“When you’re struggling and dehydrated at mile 22, you’re going to suffer no matter what when it’s that hot.”
Though not competing, Maksimow and Kimmel couldn’t stay away from the mountain. Maksimow will be covering the race for American Trail Running Association, while runners might see the women’s record holder helping competitors stay hydrated.
“I’m sure I’ll probably be helping aid for all the racers and stuff like that for all the teams. It’s really fun to actually be here,” Kimmel said.
“After last year, I definitely wanted to come back, and my intention is to come back next year.”
How to help yourself in the heat
The elite runners should be able to beat the worst of the heat, but the rest of the field might need a little more preparation. A focus on consistently hydrating remains crucial, and on a less obvious note, skin coverage could help. Lightweight, moisture-wicking clothing is another smart play.
“You always want to stay hydrated,” Kimmel said. “In general, you want to stay out of the sun, but all the more so, I would say. If it’s going to be that hot, just make sure you’re hydrated, introducing electrolytes and that can come down to the food you’re eating, too.”
“Hats, arm warmers seem counterintuitive in the heat but keeping the sun off your skin … if you’re in the sun for six hours, it’s different than if your skin is exposed to the sun for six hours,” Maksimow added.
“Just pay attention to your body. Your body will tell you what you need.”