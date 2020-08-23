As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough for a race director to navigate, Pikes Peak Marathon’s Ron Ilgen had the added task of monitoring wildfire conditions in the days leading up to Sunday’s Pikes Peak Marathon.
Ilgen said part of the planning that went into putting on such an event as safely as possible included conversations on search and rescue, monitoring storms for lightning strikes that could cause issues locally and increased sanitizing measures, especially in the aid tent just beyond the finish line.
At a downsized packet pickup Saturday, Ilgen was asked by a runner which of the hills to the west was Pikes Peak. Ilgen answered honestly.
“I said ‘Uhh, you can’t see it,’” Ilgen said, noting conditions were a little more favorable for runners Sunday.
Some runners, like Kieran Nay who placed 15th, said he could feel the hazy conditions impacting his aerobic capacity.
“Strange feeling for sure, not used to that,” he said.
Others like David Sinclair, who dealt with wildfires near his Truckee, Calif., home, found the conditions more manageable.
“It seems a little better today, but it’s still smoky,” Sinclair said.
“I didn’t notice it too bad out there.”
There was more consensus on the health protocols in place. Runners started in waves and most used face coverings immediately before and after the race, if not during the race as well.
“I felt really safe. I think the committee did a really great job. The only other thing you could potentially be doing is testing runners beforehand,” Ashley Brasovan said after being the second woman to finish.
“Everything else was really well done.”
Ilgen said he was pretty pleased with how things went and credited the participants for their cooperation during a race week unlike so many previous ones. There was no big celebration to open or close the race weekend, but race directors and racers seemed to make the most of it.
“The runners are very excited to be here, very appreciative just to be able to run this race,” Ilgen said.
Seth DeMoor, who was the first to cross the finish line near the intersection of Ruxton and Manitou avenues, confirmed as much.
“I feel totally safe, a lot of hand sanitizer everywhere,” he said.
“I commend them for giving it a shot and letting us run well, chase down dreams despite the strange circumstances.”