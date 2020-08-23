Denver’s Brittany Charboneau reached the summit behind Allie McLaughlin but made up ground during the descent and won the women’s race in 4:25:21. Golden’s Ashley Brasovan was second with McLaughlin, of Colorado Springs, finishing third. Charboneau runs through Manitou Springs at the beginning of the race. The runners were required to wear masks until they were safely 6 feet apart. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)