Ali Papillon stayed ahead of schedule Sunday in his first official run in the Pikes Peak Marathon.
Two years ago, Papillon chased Kilian Jornet, one of the world’s best trail runners and Papillon’s favorite, down Ruxton Avenue while recording video on his phone as Jornet put the finishing touches on his 2019 marathon win.
“We came out a couple years ago, watched Kilian running it, and I was like ‘that looks really cool,’” Papillon said. “I wanted to do it because I saw all the international people racing it.”
This year, the 16-year-old from Boulder was the only runner in the top 20 of the Pikes Peak Marathon too young to enjoy a post-race beer. He stuck with water after finishing his first 26.2-mile race in 4 hours, 35 minutes and 45 seconds, good for 17th place. He reached the summit 2:54:35.
While most runners his age are running cross country and track for their high school teams, Papillon has prepared for longer, more treacherous runs since his Alaskan upbringing.
“He did his first nine-mile run in Denali State Park when he was like 5,” his mother, Linda Rao, said. “I think that was his introduction to trail running.”
That was just a continuation of a trend that started when he used a wall to walk on his own at six months, according to his brother. Two months later, he didn’t need the wall.
“When he was 8 months old, he started walking,” Bodhi Gross, his brother, said.
Gross, 20, placed 22nd in the men’s race in 4:41:22 on Sunday.
The brothers were introduced to the sport by their parents. Papillon went on to become the junior champion at Mount Marathon, a grueling 5K, and also completed the 14-mile Matanuska Peak Challenge in Alaska. Pikes Peak was Papillon’s first marathon and first time above 14,000.
“I think this is the hardest race we’ve ever competed in,” Gross said.
Papillon confirmed. He said his thighs started to cramp seven miles in. He hiked to the summit where he considered taking the Cog Railway back to Manitou Springs before a few slices of watermelon helped revitalize the legs and allowed him to pass some people on the descent.
“I wanted to quit the whole time,” Papillon said. “After the first seven miles, I just kept wanting to sit down.”
Alex Walker, a 19-year-old from Erie, was the only other teenager in the top 50. He finished in 5:05:39.
Papillon aspires to earn a sponsorship and race in Europe, where Jornet does most of his work. He hoped his inspiration would be in the field for the Pikes Peak Marathon this year so he could chase him again, but that was not the case.
“Next year,” Papillon said.