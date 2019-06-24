Here's a look at the schedule for the 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Tickets and merchandise available throughout the week at Hotel Eleganté and at PPIHC.org. See our fan guide here.
Monday (Technical Inspection)
9 a.m.-3 p.m: Technical Inspection (The Broadmoor World Arena)
Tuesday (Practice & Qualifying)
4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Gateway open to spectators with tickets (A limited number of spectator tickets will be sold online only.)
4:45 a.m.: Start line closes to uphill traffic
5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Practice/Qualifying (Pikes Peak)
Wednesday, June 26 (Practice & Qualifying)
4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Gateway open to spectators with tickets (A limited number of spectator tickets will be sold online only.)
4:45 a.m.: Start line closes to uphill traffic
5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Practice/Qualifying (Pikes Peak)
Thursday (Practice & Qualifying)
4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Gateway open to spectators with tickets (A limited number of spectator tickets will be sold online only.)
4:45 am: Start line closes to uphill traffic
5:30am-8:30am: Practice/Qualifying (Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain)
Friday (PPIHC Sanctioned Optional Practice Day / Test and Tune)
4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Gateway open to spectators with tickets (A limited number of spectator tickets will be sold online only.)
4:45 a.m.: Start line closes to uphill traffic
5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Sanctioned Practice (Pikes Peak)
5 p.m.: Final competitor list / Run order announced
5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Fan Fest (Downtown) – Free / Open to the Public
Saturday (Set-Up Day)
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Overnight Camping Opens on Pikes Peak - A limited number of camping passes are available for spectators and sold online only. Each person entering the Gateway MUST also have a Race Day ticket.) Race Day tickets cannot be purchased at the Gateway, and must be purchased in advance online at ppihc.org or at Hotel Elegante-Breckenridge Room.
6 p.m.: Gateway closes and uphill traffic stops
Sunday (Race Day)
2:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Gateway opens to the public. Pre-purchased ticket holders and credentialed personnel will be admitted. All spectators must use the uphill lane and enter through any of the three gates available. No two-lane uphill traffic at any point for anyone.
2:30 a.m.-10 a.m.: Will Call ticket pick up at the Gateway (No day-of-race ticket sales at the Gateway – online only)
6:30 a.m.: No spectator vehicles will be allowed above the start line (approximately 6 miles uphill from the Pikes Peak Highway Gateway.)
7:30 a.m.: Green Flag is dropped (Start of the race)
12 p.m.: Gateway closed to uphill traffic. No spectators (even with pre-purchased tickets) will be allowed through the Gateway