Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Plentiful sunshine. High near 50F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.