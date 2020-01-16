This year's Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb lineup once again covers everything from international to local drivers and experienced racers to rookies.
On Thursday, the organization unveiled a complete list of chosen competitors in the 98th running of the famed event — the world's oldest auto hill climb and second-oldest American motorsports race behind the Indianapolis 500 — taking place June 28 on the 14,115-foot mountain. It boasts a course with 156 turns over 12.42 miles to the summit.
This year's lineup features 62 competitors from seven countries.
However, plenty of local drivers will essentially compete in their own backyard. Arguably leading the way is Tommy Boileau, a Monument resident who participated in the PPIHC for the first time last year and took fourth in the Pikes Peak Open Division. This year, he hopes to take home a victory with his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
"It's the coolest track," Boileau recalled Thursday about his 2019 experience. "It's a childhood dream come true."
Other competitors include Colorado Springs residents Dan Novembre, Rodney O'Maley, David Meyer, David Schmidt and George Hess III and Monument resident Christopher Lennon. Meanwhile, other countries represented in the race include the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Japan and Sweden.
Boileau was one of three "outstanding drivers" named Wednesday to join the PPIHC field. The others were United Kingdom resident Robin Shute, the reigning top honors recipient in the Unlimited Division, and Orlando, Fla., resident Shawn Bassett, who will be making his first appearance this year in a 1972 Datsun 240Z in the PPIHC Exhibition Division.
Bassett is considered a rookie, as he's transitioning from motorcycle racing.
"Being a longtime professional motorcycle racer, I thought it would happen on two wheels, not four," he said in a statement, explaining that he found his 1972 Datsun 240Z on Craigslist. "But I realized it was time to finally put to use all the fabrication and composite skills I'd learned over the years to give this beat-up car a purpose and make that dream a reality for me at the same time."
The list also includes seven-time champion Jeff Zwart, of Aspen; 10-time winner Paul Dallenbach, of Basalt; and three-time champion Layne Schranz, of Birmingham, Ala.
This year's PPIHC will not include a motorcycle race after last year’s death of Carlin Dunne, the third fatality of a Hill Climb motorcyclist since 2014. The cancellation breaks a 29-year run for the event.
For a complete lineup, visit www.ppihc.org.