What is the Hill Climb? Also known at The Race to the Clouds, the Hill Climb takes place on a 12.42-mile section of the Pikes Peak Highway. The course begins at an elevation of 9,390 feet and climbs 4,720 feet to the summit of Pikes Peak.
Here are 10 things to know about the annual race on Pikes Peak:
- It starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Check out the race day schedule here.
- Race day tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
- 85 drivers from 17 nations are competing.
- That list of drivers includes 13 racers from the Pikes Peak region. A few of those drivers: George Hess III, Tyler Portillo, Tommy Boileau and Christopher Lennon.
- Only one woman is racing in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Read about her here.
- The very first running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb was in 1916. The race was established by Spencer Penrose.
- There's a moonshine named after the race. Read more about that here.
- There have been 6 deaths associated with the race.
- Last year, Romain Dumas broke the overall record in his 2018 Volkswagen I.D. R with a time of 7 minutes, 57.148 seconds. Here's a look at what records to watch this year.
- There’s no official livestream of the race but KRDO radio (1240 AM and 105.5 FM) will broadcast it.
For more coverage, including stories, videos, and photos head to gazette.com/pikes-peak-hill-climb.
Stay with Gazette.com and Twitter for the latest updates from race day.