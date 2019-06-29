062719-news-HillClimb 05.jpg
Caption +
Buy Now

Jimi Heyder, who is competing in the Pikes Peak Middleweight motorcycle division, rounds a corner as the sunrise during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb practice race day two near Devils Playground on Pikes Peak on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Photo by Chancey Bush The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

What is the Hill Climb?  Also known at The Race to the Clouds, the Hill Climb takes place on a 12.42-mile section of the Pikes Peak Highway. The course begins at an elevation of 9,390 feet and climbs 4,720 feet to the summit of Pikes Peak. 

2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Fans' guide

Here are 10 things to know about the annual race on Pikes Peak: 

  1. It starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Check out the race day schedule here

  2. Race day tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

  3. 85 drivers from 17 nations are competing. 

  4. That list of drivers includes 13 racers from the Pikes Peak region. A few of those drivers: George Hess III, Tyler Portillo, Tommy Boileau and Christopher Lennon.  

  5. Only one woman is racing in this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Read about her here.

  6. The very first running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb was in 1916. The race was established by Spencer Penrose.  

  7. There's a moonshine named after the race. Read more about that here.

  8. There have been 6 deaths associated with the race.

  9. Last year, Romain Dumas broke the overall record in his 2018 Volkswagen I.D. R with a time of 7 minutes, 57.148 seconds. Here's a look at what records to watch this year.

  10. There’s no official livestream of the race but KRDO radio (1240 AM and 105.5 FM) will broadcast it.

For more coverage, including stories, videos, and photos head to gazette.com/pikes-peak-hill-climb.

Stay with Gazette.com and Twitter for the latest updates from race day. 

Tags

In this Series

2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Updated article

Records to watch at 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Updated video

Highlights from the 2019 Hill Climb Fan Fest

Updated article

Moonshine and more: 3 ways to celebrate the 97th running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

23 updates

Load comments